Now the achievement icons have leaked for GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas remasters

Achievement images for the upcoming (but still officially unannounced) remasters of GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas have spilled online, in the latest leak pointing to the buffed up trilogy's imminent reveal.

The new achievement art, posted to Twitter by GTANet, come from an update to Rockstar's own game launcher made available this week. Game icons for the three remasters were also found.

Kotaku reported last month that the three remasters were being developed by Rockstar Dundee (formerly Ruffian Games) and worked on in Unreal Engine. They will resemble a "heavily-modded version of a classic GTA title" - alongside an updated UI, but with gameplay which sticks "true to the PS2-era GTA games as much as possible".

The report also stated the games were originally meant as a bonus for players purchasing the upcoming PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S ports of GTA 5 and GTA Online, but that plans had changed.

Last week, a listing for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition popped up on the Korean ratings board (thanks, Nibel)

PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Switch versions are expected in November, with PC and mobile ports following in 2022.

While we wait for Rockstar to make the trilogy official, the company has been busy shutting down old GTA mods, and is suing the developers of the eye-catching reverse-engineered re3 project to rebuild GTA 3 and Vice City. Whether that legal fight is successful or not, the chilling effect of it simply existing has led to other fan projects voluntarily downing tools for fear of action against themselves.