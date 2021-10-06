Farmville 3 launches this November

Sow it goes. 

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 6 October 2021

More than a decade after it first took over your Facebook wall, Farmville is coming back.

Zynga has announced its third major entry in the social agriculture series launches for iOS, Android and Mac on 4th November.

Farmville 3 features over 150 breeds of animals, now including tigers and alpacas to pet, nurture and presumably send off to market. Here's today's new trailer, which features a brief second or two of actual gameplay right at the end:

Yeah, there's really not much to go on there. Zynga's press release highlights returning character Marie, who is now accompanied by a cast of more than 30 diverse farmhands who help you bake, fish, lumberjack and craft your way to an adequate agricultural status.

There's also an in-game weather system to help or hinder your harvest and fishing trips.

1
2

The original Farmville closed its gates forever on 31st December 2020 after an impressive 11-year life. (How much is that in duck years?) Eurogamer alum and Farmville fan Ellie Gibson wrote an obituary.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (5)

More about Farmville 3

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Animal Crossing Direct scheduled for Brewster's birthday

Pigeon lattes on 15th October.

Here's 10 minutes of the Steam version of Dwarf Fortress in action

I dig it.

6

Cult-classic SNES game ActRaiser has been remastered and is out today

On Switch, PS4, PC, and mobile.

28

Brewster confirmed for Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Full announcement due in October.

12

Planet Zoo gets beavers, moose, and more in next month's North America Animal Pack DLC

Arrives alongside free update 1.7.

You may also enjoy...

Microsoft Flight Simulator patch reduces download from over 170GB to 83GB

Aerodynamic.

26

American Truck Simulator gets official multiplayer support in latest experimental beta

Also heading to Euro Truck Simulator 2.

9

A Microsoft Flight Simulator modder is building a tour guide to the entire world

And to your left…

11

Feature | Take the A-Train, or how I fell in love with a hardcore accounting sim

On rails looter.

17

Digital Foundry | Flight Simulator 2020 best settings: how to balance performance without losing the next-gen experience

Up to 70 per cent improvement to frame-rate - and it still looks amazing.

50

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: A forgotten painting of a world gone wrong

Yeah, straight from the top of my dome.

14

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast returns! Meet the UK's first professional gamer

New host, new direction, exclusive early access for Premium supporters.

7

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: What's with all the good reviews?

We're supposedly suffering a game drought, but we've never recommended so many games. What's going on?

29

Premium only | Off Topic: A brilliant podcast about 90s pop

Oli Welsh on 60 Songs That Explain the 90s.

2

Comments (5)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store