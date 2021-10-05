Watch the final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate character reveal here

Live at 3pm UK.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 5 October 2021

Nintendo will reveal Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's last DLC character this afternoon at 3pm UK time, and you can watch it all live via the stream below.

The presentation will be hosted by Smash Bros. boss Masahiro Sakurai, and is due to last 40 minutes.

Will it finally be Birdo's time? Or will a third-party character like Sora or Crash nab the game's final slot? We can but look on and find out:

In the lead-up to today's announcement, fans have been thanking Sakurai for his work on the series - and in particular the extended development time on Ultimate creating two season passes' worth of DLC characters.

"Gathering all of these games, new and old, and compiling them into a single product is a task that has meant a lot to me," Sakurai said previously. "Now that I think about it, it's been close to 10 years since Super Smash Bros. for Wii U and Nintendo 3DS was in development. I've been working on this for a long time. You could call it my life's work."

As a reminder, the highly-praised Ultimate first launched back in December 2018, following three years of development which started shortly after DLC production finished on the series' 3DS and Wii U entries.

Another three years later, Ultimate's development will finally wrap up with the release of this final character and last set of Mii Fighter costumes.

Perhaps then, finally, Sakurai can take a well-deserved break?

