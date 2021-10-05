Ubisoft to reveal new Ghost Recon project tonight

Leaks suggest return to linear levels.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 5 October 2021

A new Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon project will be announced tonight, Ubisoft has said, as part of a livestream celebrating 20 years of the franchise.

The long-running brand has encompassed more than a dozen games over the years, with various different focuses. The popular Wildlands, released in 2017, took the series open world. 2019 follow-up Breakpoint was less favourably received.

Leaks posted to ResetEra and Reddit over the past 24 hours point to this next project moving back to linear levels. Ubisoft Paris once again looks set to be developer.

Tune in from 6pm UK time tonight for the reveal:

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (10)

More about Ghost Recon Breakpoint

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Halo Infinite's Warthog is a little buggy

Tiny turret.

20

Battlefield 2042 will have "faster" player reporting methods, DICE pledges

As it lays down player behaviour charter.

25

Battlefield 2042's delayed open beta rolls out next week

Early access from 6th October.

13

Splitgate gets mantling

Lift off.

6

Fortnite buffs XP in first big Cube season update

Better shape.

1

You may also enjoy...

Video | Far Cry 6 lets you have a pet attack crocodile, and 100 other things we spotted

Here's Ian with 22 minutes of footage.

57

Raven nerfs Call of Duty: Warzone's "Big Bertha" meta

Significant optics change.

2

Warzone best weapons in Season 5 Reloaded: Our best AR, sniper rifle, shotgun, SMG and LMG weapon recommendations

The best weapons you should aim for in multiplayer.

4

Far Cry 6 narrative director issues statement after politics backlash

"Our story is political. A story about a modern revolution must be."

102

Destiny 2 Vault of Glass guide, changes and everything else you need to know about the returning raid

Our complete walkthrough for Destiny's Vault of Glass raid, complete with boss strategies and combat tips.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: A forgotten painting of a world gone wrong

Yeah, straight from the top of my dome.

8

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast returns! Meet the UK's first professional gamer

New host, new direction, exclusive early access for Premium supporters.

5

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: What's with all the good reviews?

We're supposedly suffering a game drought, but we've never recommended so many games. What's going on?

29

Premium only | Off Topic: A brilliant podcast about 90s pop

Oli Welsh on 60 Songs That Explain the 90s.

2

Comments (10)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store