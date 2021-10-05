Ubisoft to reveal new Ghost Recon project tonight

A new Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon project will be announced tonight, Ubisoft has said, as part of a livestream celebrating 20 years of the franchise.

The long-running brand has encompassed more than a dozen games over the years, with various different focuses. The popular Wildlands, released in 2017, took the series open world. 2019 follow-up Breakpoint was less favourably received.

Leaks posted to ResetEra and Reddit over the past 24 hours point to this next project moving back to linear levels. Ubisoft Paris once again looks set to be developer.

Tune in from 6pm UK time tonight for the reveal: