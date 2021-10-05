The Last of Us Part 2 comes to PlayStation Now

Dina see that coming.

News by Ed Nightingale, Contributor
Updated on 5 October 2021

Sony has announced the latest games to be added to subscription service PlayStation Now.

Seven games are being added from 5th October, including The Last of Us Part 2, Final Fantasy 8 Remastered and Fallout 76, as announced on the PlayStation Blog.

Naughty Dog's tragic epic The Last of Us Part 2 is arguably the biggest addition and will be available until 3rd January 2022. This is the PS4 version of the game, though the PS5 performance patch can be added.

If you're somehow yet to play, now is the perfect time.

For more post-apocalypse fun there's open world online multiplayer game Fallout 76 from Bethesda.

Final Fantasy 8 Remastered is a polished version of the PS1 classic that joins the original Final Fantasy VII on PlayStation Now, as five games from the series are gradually being added to the service. Final Fantasy 9, 10 / 10-2 and 12 will arrive in the coming months.

Also available in time for Halloween is first person horror trilogy Amnesia: Collection, which includes The Dark Descent, A Machine for Pigs and Justine.

Rounding out the list are Wild West tactics game Desperados III, Motörhead-inspired action RPG Victor Vran: Overkill Edition (already available in Europe), and Yet Another Zombie Defense HD that's pretty much what the title suggests.

PlayStation Now is Sony's streaming and download subscription with PS2, PS3 and PS4 games available on demand for a monthly price.

