Kingdom Hearts back catalogue coming to Nintendo Switch

Via cloud streaming.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 5 October 2021

The main Kingdom Hearts trilogy is coming to Nintendo Switch - but via cloud streaming.

Nintendo made the announcement during today's final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate character confirmation - which was Sora, the main star of the Kingdom Hearts franchise.

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix, Kingdom Hearts 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue and Kingdom Hearts 3 + Re Mind will all arrive via the cloud at a later date (yet to be announced).

A collection of the three - dubbed the Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece - will also be available to pick up the entire trilogy in one go.

Already, there's been some disquiet among fans that these games won't get offline versions - particularly the two earlier releases.

Nintendo has given no reason why cloud versions were chosen. Other recent releases to be cloud-only include The Forgotten City and Control, while in Japan the Switch has also received cloud ports of Assassin's Creed Odyssey and Resident Evil 7.

Games in this article

Kingdom Hearts III

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue

Tom Phillips

