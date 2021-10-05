Kingdom Hearts back catalogue coming to Nintendo Switch

The main Kingdom Hearts trilogy is coming to Nintendo Switch - but via cloud streaming.

Nintendo made the announcement during today's final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate character confirmation - which was Sora, the main star of the Kingdom Hearts franchise.

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix, Kingdom Hearts 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue and Kingdom Hearts 3 + Re Mind will all arrive via the cloud at a later date (yet to be announced).

A collection of the three - dubbed the Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece - will also be available to pick up the entire trilogy in one go.

Already, there's been some disquiet among fans that these games won't get offline versions - particularly the two earlier releases.

Nintendo has given no reason why cloud versions were chosen. Other recent releases to be cloud-only include The Forgotten City and Control, while in Japan the Switch has also received cloud ports of Assassin's Creed Odyssey and Resident Evil 7.

