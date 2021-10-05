Ghost Recon Frontline is a new and evolving free-to-play shooter for up to 102 players

With a smaller 9v9 offering and other modes.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 5 October 2021

Ubisoft has announced Ghost Recon Frontline, a new free-to-play class-based installment in its long-running tactical military shooter series.

Frontline will offer a variety of modes, but its "flagship" offering available at launch will be Expedition, a 102-person large-scale mode where teams of three players complete objectives before calling for extraction.

A secondary mode, Control, will offer a 9v9 points-based affair, though details on this are more sketchy. In Frontline's reveal, during tonight's Ghost Recon 20th Anniversary livestream, Ubisoft vaguely mentioned "a traditional arena shooter" offering as well as other additional modes which would launch within Frontline, season by season.

While some of the gameplay will be familiar to Ghost Recon fans, and Ubisoft promised Frontline would eventually boast a variety of modes with "something for everyone", early reaction to the reveal from the stream's hardcore fan audience has been mixed.

It hasn't helped that Ubisoft's announcement for Frontline focuses heavily on details of its Expedition mode, or that the game's press release omits detail on other offerings apart from a note that "additional modes will also be available at launch".

Consequently, coverage of the game's reveal has largely been focused on Expedition mode's battle royale-like qualities. In its own press release, Ubisoft describes Expedition as a "new take on the battle royale genre" with no converging circle.

But, speaking in a GamesRadar interview published alongside the announcement, Frontline's brand director Stefan Marinescu said the game was actually "different in many ways".

"Battle royale is a genre. It's not like we're very far away from it, but we are different in many ways," Marinescu said. "We are free to play, indeed, but we are a tactical, action, massive PvP shooter, that's what we want to call it.

"It's our own, very personal take on this massive PvP shooting scene that's done in the Ghost Recon universe. We always wanted to have something different. We didn't want to come to the market with the same thing as everyone else."

Elsewhere, fans have compared Expedition mode's gameplay to Escape from Tarkov.

Ghost Recon Frontline is in development for PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, plus Amazon Luna and Google Stadia.

There's no detail on when the game will arrive, other than a statement from Ubisoft during its livestream that Frontline was still "early" in development.

A technical test for PC players in Europe to play Expedition mode will take place starting next week, on 14th October, with sign-ups available now.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (11)

More about Ghost Recon Frontline

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Battlefield 2042's standard edition will now let you play across both generations

'Dual entitlement' coming to both PlayStation and Xbox.

34

Ubisoft to reveal new Ghost Recon project tonight

Frontline news.

22

Far Cry 6 includes a couple of QR code teases

For Blood Dragon Netflix anime and mystery Far Cry project.

2

Halo Infinite's Warthog is a little buggy

Tiny turret.

20

Battlefield 2042 will have "faster" player reporting methods, DICE pledges

As it lays down player behaviour charter.

25

You may also enjoy...

Video | Far Cry 6 lets you have a pet attack crocodile, and 100 other things we spotted

Here's Ian with 22 minutes of footage.

57

Raven nerfs Call of Duty: Warzone's "Big Bertha" meta

Significant optics change.

2

Warzone best weapons in Season 5 Reloaded: Our best AR, sniper rifle, shotgun, SMG and LMG weapon recommendations

The best weapons you should aim for in multiplayer.

4

Far Cry 6 narrative director issues statement after politics backlash

"Our story is political. A story about a modern revolution must be."

102

Destiny 2 Vault of Glass guide, changes and everything else you need to know about the returning raid

Our complete walkthrough for Destiny's Vault of Glass raid, complete with boss strategies and combat tips.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: A forgotten painting of a world gone wrong

Yeah, straight from the top of my dome.

14

Premium only | Off Topic: A brilliant podcast about 90s pop

Oli Welsh on 60 Songs That Explain the 90s.

2

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast returns! Meet the UK's first professional gamer

New host, new direction, exclusive early access for Premium supporters.

5

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: What's with all the good reviews?

We're supposedly suffering a game drought, but we've never recommended so many games. What's going on?

29

Comments (11)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store