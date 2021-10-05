Far Cry 6 includes a couple of QR code teases

For Blood Dragon Netflix anime and mystery Far Cry project.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 5 October 2021

Far Cry 6 is still several days from release, but already some of its secrets are spilling out all over the internet. In particular, a pair of in-game QR codes have surfaced which tease other, related Ubisoft projects.

The details come from YouTuber JorRaptor, who has a reliable history detailing Assassin's Creed leaks.

First up is a fairly self-explanatory tease for Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix. This is the upcoming Netflix anime adaptation of Far Cry 3's memorable Blood Dragon spin-off.

Set in an alternate universe neon-hued 90s, it stars protagonist Dolph Laserhawk, a cybernetically enhanced super soldier who escapes from the army for one last heist before sailing off into the sunset with his boyfriend Alex.

A QR code in Far Cry 6 attached to the collar of your K9000 pet leads to this website where you can unlock new artwork of Laserhawk and Alex to download.

Next, a separate QR code found on wooden crates shows a three-second clip of a Fallout-esque cartoon pistol man, introducing what looks like a map inspired by Fallout 4, with tokens on the map which seem to show three players and a variety of wildlife, hostile and passive.

2
Image credit: JorRaptor.

JorRaptor points out that Far Cry has featured co-op in the past but not full multiplayer, and suggests the top-down map here looks like the kind of directorial interface available to battle royale constructors in The Hunger Games.

Is this a tease for a new Far Cry spin-off? Ubisoft previously said it was exploring free-to-play options for all of its franchises. Or is this just a tease for one of Far Cry 6's upcoming DLCs, one of which is set to feature Far Cry 4 antagonist Pagan Min?

