Back 4 Blood leads new additions to Xbox Game Pass

Xbox has announced the latest additions to Game Pass, led by Back 4 Blood.

The zombie co-op shooter will rise fresh from its recent beta on 12th October, available on Game Pass from day one on console, PC and cloud.

Also available on 12th October will be Destiny 2: Beyond Light, the latest expansion in Bungie's shooter ahead of next year's The Witch Queen.

Before then, Totally Accurate Battle Simulator is available now on cloud, console, and PC, with puzzle game The Procession to Calvary and horror title Visage available from 7th October also on cloud, console and PC.

Later in the month, roguelike Ring of Pain is available from 14th October (cloud, console, PC) as well as a day one release for Mecha-Suit game The Riftbreaker (cloud, PC, Xbox Series X/S).

Murder mystery sim The Good Life will follow on 15th October on cloud, console and PC.

These titles join the likes of Scarlet Nexus, AI: The Somnium Files and Marvel's Avengers recently added to the service.

In addition, the Battlefield 2042: Early Access Open Beta is available through EA Play from 6th - 7th October.

There's also DLC for Minecraft: Seaside Story, Sea of Thieves Season Four and Wasteland 3: The Cult of the Holy Detonation DLC & Colorado Collection, as well as an early access trial for NHL 22 on 7th October.

On 15th October Gonner2, Heave Ho, Katana Zero, Scourgebringer, Tales of Vesperia HD, and The Swords of Ditto will all leave Game Pass.

Lastly, the Xbox app has been integrated into the newly released Windows 11, so Game Pass PC is a must.

For full details, visit Xbox Wire.