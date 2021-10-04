Epic Games Store adds new achievements system next week

Coming to Alan Wake, Kena, Hades and more.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 4 October 2021

Epic Games will bring a new achievements system to its PC storefront next week, which awards dollops of XP for completing four tiers of challenges.

Six games will initially support Epic Achievements, including the new Alan Wake Remastered, Zombie Army 4, Kena, Pillars of Eternity, Hades and Rocket League.

Bronze tier Epic Achievements will offer between five and 45XP, Silver will dole out 50-95XP, and Gold will gift 100-200XP. Unlocking 1000XP in a game will then net you the Platinum, which will pour a further 250XP on top of your total.

These Epic Achievements differ from the current achievement system Epic offers. Rebranded as "developer achievements", those will not disappear, and will be converted into Epic Achievement XP if a developer integrates the new system.

So... what's the point? Well, apart from an ever-increasing number to track and show off to your friends, Epic says it will add "new social features and player rewards" later this year.

1

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

512GB Xbox Series X SSD expansion card spotted

Solid intel.

77

Twitch testing new paid boost feature

Pay to win.

9

MechWarrior studio apologises after its policing of in-game trans rights messages sparks concern

"We can and will do better together!"

2

PlayStation says it knows there's still many PS5 features to add

"When I look back at the list of things we need to do, there's a lot."

221

Microsoft unveils host of new accessibility features for Xbox

Including store tags, new colour filters, and more.

45

You may also enjoy...

Evercade VS home console announced

For the four players.

40

Several Cyberpunk 2077 lawsuits have been rolled into one

Courting controversy.

40

PlayStation just had its best ever financial year as PS5 sales hit 7.8m

Bank it.

101

Epic Games doesn't want Fortnite on Xbox Cloud Gaming

Passing the V-buck.

50

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: What's with all the good reviews?

We're supposedly suffering a game drought, but we've never recommended so many games. What's going on?

29

Premium only | Off Topic: A brilliant podcast about 90s pop

Oli Welsh on 60 Songs That Explain the 90s.

2

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast returns! Meet the UK's first professional gamer

New host, new direction, exclusive early access for Premium supporters.

5

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store