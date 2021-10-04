Epic Games Store adds new achievements system next week

Epic Games will bring a new achievements system to its PC storefront next week, which awards dollops of XP for completing four tiers of challenges.

Six games will initially support Epic Achievements, including the new Alan Wake Remastered, Zombie Army 4, Kena, Pillars of Eternity, Hades and Rocket League.

Bronze tier Epic Achievements will offer between five and 45XP, Silver will dole out 50-95XP, and Gold will gift 100-200XP. Unlocking 1000XP in a game will then net you the Platinum, which will pour a further 250XP on top of your total.

These Epic Achievements differ from the current achievement system Epic offers. Rebranded as "developer achievements", those will not disappear, and will be converted into Epic Achievement XP if a developer integrates the new system.

So... what's the point? Well, apart from an ever-increasing number to track and show off to your friends, Epic says it will add "new social features and player rewards" later this year.