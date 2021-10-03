Offline version of MMO Dragon Quest 10 hits Japan in February

No word yet on a western release.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 3 October 2021

Square Enix will release an offline version of MMO Dragon Quest 10 in February - although it's Japan-only for now.

Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offline launches on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on 26th February 2022 in Japan, Square Enix announced. If you bought the PS4 version, you can upgrade to the PS5 version for free.

The trailer is below:

According to Gematsu, expansion The Sleeping Hero and the Guided Allies Offline, which has a story as long as the original's, follows in the spring.

Dragon Quest 10 launched first on Nintendo Wii in 2012, and was then ported to Wii U, PC, PS4, Switch, 3DS and mobile with cross-platform play. Dragon Quest 10 has yet to be released outside of Japan on any of its platforms, and there's no word yet on wether this offline version will make it to these shores.

