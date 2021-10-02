Bethesda unveils The Elder Scrolls Online's Deadlands DLC

As MMO hits 19m players.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 2 October 2021

The Elder Scrolls Online's Gates of Oblivion adventure concludes 1st November with the release of the Deadlands DLC, Bethesda has announced.

The final DLC in the year-long campaign hits the PC, Mac and Stadia version of The Elder Scrolls Online: Deadlands on 1st November, then PlayStation and Xbox on 16th November.

Bethesda went into detail on the Deadlands DLC in the stream, below:

Gates of Oblivion's plot is set 800 years before the events of Bethesda's 2006 role-playing game The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion. The story here is about finally foiling Mehrunes Dagon's plan to rule Nirn in what Bethesda says is a 20-hour finale.

The Deadlands includes The Burn, which features "molten rivers, flame-infused beasts, and towering metal spires", and The Sever, a never-before-seen area with fierce storms and winds.

But the highlight is Fargrave, one of the biggest cities in the game, Bethesda said. This is described as a "mystical desert metropolis" roofed by a massive skeleton. Here, you can craft, buy and sell goods while travelling between realms.

Bethesda said The Elder Scrolls Online has had over 19m players since it launched in 2014.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

Games in this article

The Elder Scrolls Online

The Elder Scrolls Online

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Editor  |  wyp100

Wesley is Eurogamer's editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Related

Amazon suggests new New World players join low wait time servers ahead of character transfer feature

Queue tip.

5

New World is Amazon's first video game hit with half a million concurrent players on Steam

Fifth-highest ever.

6

Amazon to offer New World players free server transfers as queue times balloon

"We appreciate your patience…"

23

Eight years after Warhammer Online shut down, fans revive two capital cities that never made it into the game

Level up.

10

9-year-old Guild Wars 2 getting DirectX11 support to "help the game continue to look beautiful"

Future fantasy.

18

You may also enjoy...

Blizzard lowers price of a cloned World of Warcraft Classic character following backlash

"After careful consideration…"

19

Amazon cancels its Lord of the Rings MMO

Dispute with Tencent scuppers project.

45

Feature | Forget Destiny, here's how Warframe makes us care about its space stuff

Nine out of Tenno.

31

Over 1000 World of Warcraft Classic players band together to create a "fresh" levelling experience

Double vanilla flavour.

11

Feature | Bungie on Destiny 2's Content Vault, solo challenges and the return of Exotic missions

"Forsaken content will be vaulted at some point."

50

Supporters only

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: What's with all the good reviews?

We're supposedly suffering a game drought, but we've never recommended so many games. What's going on?

28

Premium only | Off Topic: A brilliant podcast about 90s pop

Oli Welsh on 60 Songs That Explain the 90s.

2

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast returns! Meet the UK's first professional gamer

New host, new direction, exclusive early access for Premium supporters.

5

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store