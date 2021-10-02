Bethesda unveils The Elder Scrolls Online's Deadlands DLC

The Elder Scrolls Online's Gates of Oblivion adventure concludes 1st November with the release of the Deadlands DLC, Bethesda has announced.

The final DLC in the year-long campaign hits the PC, Mac and Stadia version of The Elder Scrolls Online: Deadlands on 1st November, then PlayStation and Xbox on 16th November.

Bethesda went into detail on the Deadlands DLC in the stream, below:

Gates of Oblivion's plot is set 800 years before the events of Bethesda's 2006 role-playing game The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion. The story here is about finally foiling Mehrunes Dagon's plan to rule Nirn in what Bethesda says is a 20-hour finale.

The Deadlands includes The Burn, which features "molten rivers, flame-infused beasts, and towering metal spires", and The Sever, a never-before-seen area with fierce storms and winds.

But the highlight is Fargrave, one of the biggest cities in the game, Bethesda said. This is described as a "mystical desert metropolis" roofed by a massive skeleton. Here, you can craft, buy and sell goods while travelling between realms.

Bethesda said The Elder Scrolls Online has had over 19m players since it launched in 2014.