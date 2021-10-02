Sega's mystery mobile RPG is Sin Chronicle

Sit your but down.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 2 October 2021

Sega has unveiled its mystery mobile RPG.

The game Sega teased last month (and subsequently pilloried on YouTube for being a mobile game) is called Sin Chronicle, and it's set for iOS and Android on 15th December in Japan. A western release has yet to be announced.

The trailer is below:

According to Gematsu, Sin Chronicle is a single-player "choose your own ending RPG" from the team behind Sega's Chain Chronicle series.

The choose your own ending aspect revolves around the two choices players have to choose from at the end of each chapter. You decide who will live and who will die - and there are supposedly no do-overs.

Apparently the idea is to share your story outcome with the world on Twitter, with each player's experience connecting to form a larger story.

Elsewhere, there are fields to roam, and turn-based combat.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (1)

More about Sin Chronicle

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Editor  |  wyp100

Wesley is Eurogamer's editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Related

Sony adds Game Trials feature to PS5

But there's a catch.

12

Digital Foundry | Halo Infinite's performance modes impress on Series X and One X

A 120fps/60fps generational split that works.

40

Microsoft unveils host of new accessibility features for Xbox

Including store tags, new colour filters, and more.

28

Paradox cancels "several" unannounced projects to focus on its "proven game niches"

But still has 15 new titles in the works.

19

Konami has reportedly greenlit a MGS3 remake

No, not for pachinko machines.

59

You may also enjoy...

Sony adds Game Trials feature to PS5

But there's a catch.

14

Sega's mystery mobile RPG is Sin Chronicle

Sit your but down.

1

Bethesda unveils The Elder Scrolls Online's Deadlands DLC

As MMO hits 19m players.

1

Microsoft unveils host of new accessibility features for Xbox

Including store tags, new colour filters, and more.

28

EA expands its GeForce Now presence with four more games

Bringing its total up to five.

3

Supporters only

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: What's with all the good reviews?

We're supposedly suffering a game drought, but we've never recommended so many games. What's going on?

28

Premium only | Off Topic: A brilliant podcast about 90s pop

Oli Welsh on 60 Songs That Explain the 90s.

2

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast returns! Meet the UK's first professional gamer

New host, new direction, exclusive early access for Premium supporters.

5

Comments (1)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store