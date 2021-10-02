Halo Infinite's Warthog is a little buggy

Tiny turret.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 2 October 2021

I'm having a blast playing Halo Infinite's Big Team Battle mode this weekend. I'm also having a blast watching some of the silly bugs that have emerged from the shooter's technical preview.

Before I go on, I want to stress that Halo Infinite runs beautifully on my Xbox Series S, and pretty much all my games have been free of glitches and bugs. But I just had to cover this particular bug because, well, it's so cute. And funny.

A look at how all versions of the Halo Infinite multiplayer test played out, based on last weekend's showing.

There's an odd bug in the game right now that appears to shrink some of the vehicles down to child size. Really.

Here are some examples that have emerged since last weekend, starting with a tiny Warthog. Halo Kart, anyone?

Redditor ImJaredH got the 'tiny hog' bug and posted a couple of pictures, below. "We all had a good laugh! If this is available in custom games then that would be pure hilarity," they said.

1
2

And here's a cute baby Mongoose.

The gooselet comfirmed from r/halo

Then there's this hilarious video with a surprise child-size Spartan gearing up for a multiplayer match. Is it the same bug spreading like a virus? Maybe Cortana's to blame?

Awww a baby sparten from r/halo

It's a harmless bug, of course, and I'm sure 343 will stamp it out before Halo Infinite comes out in December. Until then, keep an eye out - you may trip over a Warthog out there.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (3)

More about Halo: Infinite

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Editor  |  wyp100

Wesley is Eurogamer's editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Related

Battlefield 2042 will have "faster" player reporting methods, DICE pledges

As it lays down player behaviour charter.

22

Battlefield 2042's delayed open beta rolls out next week

Early access from 6th October.

13

Splitgate gets mantling

Lift off.

6

Fortnite buffs XP in first big Cube season update

Better shape.

1

343 makes Halo Infinite's next multiplayer preview available to everyone on Xbox

Insider out.

10

You may also enjoy...

Video | Far Cry 6 lets you have a pet attack crocodile, and 100 other things we spotted

Here's Ian with 22 minutes of footage.

57

Raven nerfs Call of Duty: Warzone's "Big Bertha" meta

Significant optics change.

2

Warzone best weapons in Season 5 Reloaded: Our best AR, sniper rifle, shotgun, SMG and LMG weapon recommendations

The best weapons you should aim for in multiplayer.

4

Far Cry 6 narrative director issues statement after politics backlash

"Our story is political. A story about a modern revolution must be."

102

Destiny 2 Vault of Glass guide, changes and everything else you need to know about the returning raid

Our complete walkthrough for Destiny's Vault of Glass raid, complete with boss strategies and combat tips.

Supporters only

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: What's with all the good reviews?

We're supposedly suffering a game drought, but we've never recommended so many games. What's going on?

28

Premium only | Off Topic: A brilliant podcast about 90s pop

Oli Welsh on 60 Songs That Explain the 90s.

2

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast returns! Meet the UK's first professional gamer

New host, new direction, exclusive early access for Premium supporters.

5

Comments (3)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store