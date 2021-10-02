GTA reverse engineering fan projects pulled offline for a second time after yet another Take-Two takedown

Here we go again.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 2 October 2021

High-profile Grand Theft Auto 3 and Vice City reverse-engineering fan projects were pulled offline for a second time after yet another Take-Two takedown.

The GTA 3 and Vice City reverse-engineering fan projects known as re3 and reVC were first hit by a DMCA takedown in February, with Rockstar parent company Take-Two claiming copyright infringement.

The fan-created source code for both games was made available on GitHub, offering a raft of eye-catching improvements over the original games officially available to play today on PC. (For more, check out our feature on how re3 came to be.)

At the time, project lead "aap" told Eurogamer he was worried filing a counterclaim might spark a lawsuit. However, the team behind the projects ended up disputing Take-Two's takedown and, without any sort of legal response from the publisher, GitHub restored the reverse-engineered code.

In its counterclaim, aap and co claimed fair use. "We believe that any code in this repo that is similar to code or other content owned by Take-Two is either unprotected by copyright or is permitted under fair use," read the counterclaim.

"We figured we have a good case for fair use on the grounds that we are improving and fixing the game as well as bringing it to new platforms," aap told Eurogamer at the time.

"This was the reason for quite a few people to purchase the game from Take-Two to play it on their favourite platforms. So in fact we're only making them money and we figured it would be unwise of them to actually go after us.

"So we went the normal route: one of our team members filed a counterclaim with GitHub and after a waiting period of about 14 days the repo got reinstated."

Before filing the counterclaim the project leaders talked to a legal expert who was working with GitHub, but the threat of legal action remained. Perhaps inevitably, Take-Two sued the project leaders in the state of California last month, claiming they "sought unlawfully to copy, adapt, and distribute to the public infringing source code for two classic GTA titles: Grand Theft Auto 3 and Grand Theft Auto: Vice City".

Take-Two's lawsuit alleges the developers were "well aware that they do not possess the right to copy, adapt, or distribute derivative GTA source code, or the audiovisual elements of the Games, and that doing so constitutes copyright infringement".

The lawsuit also mentions the GitHub counterclaim, alleging the project leaders "knowingly filed bad faith counter notifications that materially misrepresented the legality of their content, apparently claiming that because they allegedly 'reverse engineered' the Games' source code, they somehow cannot be liable for copyright infringement".

With the lawsuit ongoing, Take-Two issued a second takedown notice to GitHub demanding the removal of the projects, and GitHub has now complied, posting the takedown notice from Take-Two's legal firm Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp. "We very much appreciate GitHub's cooperation in this matter," the letter reads.

1
A note on GitHub about the takedown.

Aap declined to comment when contacted by Eurogamer.

Behind the scenes, it's clear Take-Two is ramping up takedowns against mods and unofficial ports of its older GTA titles. Many suspect this is because the publisher reportedly has plans to remaster GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas itself, and that it is seeking to quash competition ahead of release.

This week, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition was listed on the Korean rating board.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (6)

Games in this article

Grand Theft Auto 3

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Editor  |  wyp100

Wesley is Eurogamer's editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Related

Monster Hunter Rise finally gets a release date on PC

Plus new details on next summer's Sunbreak expansion.

8

Spider-Man 2 will be a "darker" Empire Strikes Back-style sequel

Marvel says, speaking on the web.

52

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection brings A Thief's End and Lost Legacy remasters to both PC and PS5

PC version coming "shortly after" PS5.

131

Spider-Man studio Insomniac developing Wolverine game

Clawesome.

67

Grand Theft Auto 5 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S pushed to March 2022

Previously due November.

24

You may also enjoy...

Far Cry 6 narrative director issues statement after politics backlash

"Our story is political. A story about a modern revolution must be."

102

Rockstar outlines summer updates for GTA Online and Red Dead Online

Catch heat.

4

Cyberpunk 2077 gets new game director

Silver handover.

78

GTA 5 cheats: PS4, Xbox, PC cheats list and how to enter all cheats, phone codes and console commands

All GTA 5 cheats for every platform, in one place.

Feature | The storm chaser of Red Dead Redemption 2

The horse bolted.

38

Supporters only

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: What's with all the good reviews?

We're supposedly suffering a game drought, but we've never recommended so many games. What's going on?

28

Premium only | Off Topic: A brilliant podcast about 90s pop

Oli Welsh on 60 Songs That Explain the 90s.

2

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast returns! Meet the UK's first professional gamer

New host, new direction, exclusive early access for Premium supporters.

5

Comments (6)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store