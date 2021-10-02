Choo-Choo Charles is a horror game in which you fight an evil spider train named Charles with an old train of your own

Well, I've never seen a horror game like this before.

Choo-Choo Charles is an open-world horror game in which you fight an evil spider train named Charles with an old train of your own.

You upgrade your train over time as you navigate an island. The only problem is Charles is a constant threat. The announcement trailer is below:

According to Choo-Choo Charles' Steam listing, you need to do things like clear your path on foot or switch the direction of the tracks as you plan your route across the island. All the while, "Charles might be waiting for you." Fantastic.

You loot and complete missions to find scrap, which is used to "turn your train into a death machine on wheels".

There are settlers on the island, and you can help them out in exchange for weapons, which you'll need to defend yourself from Charles.

Here's the official blurb:

"In Choo-Choo Charles you're given the task of eradicating a monster known by the locals as Charles. Nobody knows where he came from, but they know why; to eat the flesh of puny humans.

"You have a small yellow train, with a map, mounted machine gun, and an exquisite collection of bobble-heads on the dashboard. You'll use this train to get from place to place, while you complete missions for the townspeople, or loot scraps from around the island.

"Over time you'll use your scraps to upgrade your train's speed, armour, and damage. You'll grow your arsenal, and (hopefully) become an unstoppable force, ready to take on the great and mighty Charles."

Choo-Choo Charles, due out early next year, sounds wonderfully original and completely terrifying. Trains shouldn't do this sort of thing. They just shouldn't.

It's the work of Two Star Games, aka indie developer Gavin, maker of a handful of well-received games on Steam such as My Beautiful Paper Smile, My Friend is a Raven and Cloud Climber.

Something tells me Choo-Choo Charles is on track to be Two Star Games' biggest game yet.