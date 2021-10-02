Choo-Choo Charles is a horror game in which you fight an evil spider train named Charles with an old train of your own

Keep calm and carriage on.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 2 October 2021

Well, I've never seen a horror game like this before.

Choo-Choo Charles is an open-world horror game in which you fight an evil spider train named Charles with an old train of your own.

You upgrade your train over time as you navigate an island. The only problem is Charles is a constant threat. The announcement trailer is below:

According to Choo-Choo Charles' Steam listing, you need to do things like clear your path on foot or switch the direction of the tracks as you plan your route across the island. All the while, "Charles might be waiting for you." Fantastic.

You loot and complete missions to find scrap, which is used to "turn your train into a death machine on wheels".

There are settlers on the island, and you can help them out in exchange for weapons, which you'll need to defend yourself from Charles.

Here's the official blurb:

"In Choo-Choo Charles you're given the task of eradicating a monster known by the locals as Charles. Nobody knows where he came from, but they know why; to eat the flesh of puny humans.

"You have a small yellow train, with a map, mounted machine gun, and an exquisite collection of bobble-heads on the dashboard. You'll use this train to get from place to place, while you complete missions for the townspeople, or loot scraps from around the island.

"Over time you'll use your scraps to upgrade your train's speed, armour, and damage. You'll grow your arsenal, and (hopefully) become an unstoppable force, ready to take on the great and mighty Charles."

Choo-Choo Charles, due out early next year, sounds wonderfully original and completely terrifying. Trains shouldn't do this sort of thing. They just shouldn't.

It's the work of Two Star Games, aka indie developer Gavin, maker of a handful of well-received games on Steam such as My Beautiful Paper Smile, My Friend is a Raven and Cloud Climber.

Something tells me Choo-Choo Charles is on track to be Two Star Games' biggest game yet.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (6)

More about Choo-Choo Charles

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Editor  |  wyp100

Wesley is Eurogamer's editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Related

Home Alone director departs delayed Five Nights at Freddy's movie

"I don't have the right to do anything Scott doesn't like," producer says.

16

Gross horror game Scorn now due out 2022

Sick.

25

Bloober teases new Layers of Fear project, heading back to the easel

Also working on new game with Private Division.

8

Pony Island dev's deck-building horror Inscryption gets October release date

And there's a demo out now on Steam.

9

Resident Evil 4 VR launches next month via Oculus Quest 2

Bingo.

20

You may also enjoy...

Resident Evil Village ships over 3m copies

Tasty.

56

Movie director says Capcom copied his monster for Resident Evil Village boss fight

"It's one-to-one."

74

Feature | As Resident Evil turns 25, its loremaster digs into the first game's many secrets

Master, unlock.

62

Feature | Itchy, Tasty is an enjoyably informal and informative account of how one of gaming's most iconic series found its feet

The story of Resident Evil, as told by those who were there.

11

Feature | The 25 best games for VR you can play right now

Move it.

262

Supporters only

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast returns! Meet the UK's first professional gamer

New host, new direction, exclusive early access for Premium supporters.

5

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: What's with all the good reviews?

We're supposedly suffering a game drought, but we've never recommended so many games. What's going on?

28

Premium only | Off Topic: A brilliant podcast about 90s pop

Oli Welsh on 60 Songs That Explain the 90s.

2

Comments (6)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store