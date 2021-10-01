Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin gets March release

The chaos-filled Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin arrives for PC via the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S on 18th March 2022.

Square Enix just announced the date during its Tokyo Games Show 2021 livestream, and also showed a fresh (and overall, much better) trailer for the much-memed game.

The trailer also confirmed a second demo is on the way for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, with multiplayer features included. [UPDATE: This is already now live!]

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Oranges is an action-focused spin-off made in collaboration with Nioh developer Team Ninja. It got an... interesting first reveal back at E3 2021, where a trailer showing its lead character loudly proclaiming his desire to "kill chaos!" was quickly parodied.

The game's reveal continued bumpily the next day as its surprise-released PS5 demo version turned up broken, and remained so for around 24 hours.

Today's showing looks more promising. I guess Square Enix really did kill chaos?