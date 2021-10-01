Amazon suggests new New World players join low wait time servers ahead of character transfer feature

Amazon has asked new New World players to join servers with low wait times as it works on increasing the population caps of existing servers.

New World had a huge launch this week, reaching a peak of 758,543 concurrent players on Steam. It's the fifth most-popular game ever on Steam, according to peak concurrents.

Amazon said over a million players entered New World on launch day - and that number has increased each day since. It said that while it expected a big launch, it was "frankly surprised" by the huge influx of players, which led to extremely long queue times.

In a new statement, below, Amazon said it's increasing the number of servers available and increasing the capacity of existing servers to support a higher population cap. It promised to continue adding servers "until we stabilise wait times".

Until then, Amazon encouraged new New World players to go on servers with low wait times. It said 40 percent of the game's servers have low or no wait times.

A message from the New World Team regarding launch, world queues, and character transfers. pic.twitter.com/wDSrlT8w93 — New World (@playnewworld) October 1, 2021

Of course, people want to play with their friends (New World is an MMO, after all). Amazon said it's working on a feature that will let you transfer your character to a new server for free. The hope is this will be released next week.

"So if you choose one [a low wait time server] now just to get up and playing, you can make a different choice later to play on a server with your friends," Amazon said.

"We know how important it is to be able to play with friends, so we're putting this feature at the top of our priority list."