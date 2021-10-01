Amazon suggests new New World players join low wait time servers ahead of character transfer feature

Queue tip.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 1 October 2021

Amazon has asked new New World players to join servers with low wait times as it works on increasing the population caps of existing servers.

New World had a huge launch this week, reaching a peak of 758,543 concurrent players on Steam. It's the fifth most-popular game ever on Steam, according to peak concurrents.

Amazon said over a million players entered New World on launch day - and that number has increased each day since. It said that while it expected a big launch, it was "frankly surprised" by the huge influx of players, which led to extremely long queue times.

In a new statement, below, Amazon said it's increasing the number of servers available and increasing the capacity of existing servers to support a higher population cap. It promised to continue adding servers "until we stabilise wait times".

Until then, Amazon encouraged new New World players to go on servers with low wait times. It said 40 percent of the game's servers have low or no wait times.

Of course, people want to play with their friends (New World is an MMO, after all). Amazon said it's working on a feature that will let you transfer your character to a new server for free. The hope is this will be released next week.

"So if you choose one [a low wait time server] now just to get up and playing, you can make a different choice later to play on a server with your friends," Amazon said.

"We know how important it is to be able to play with friends, so we're putting this feature at the top of our priority list."

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (1)

More about New World

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Editor  |  wyp100

Wesley is Eurogamer's editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Related

Amazon to offer New World players free server transfers as queue times balloon

"We appreciate your patience…"

23

New World is Amazon's first video game hit with half a million concurrent players on Steam

Fifth-highest ever.

6

Eight years after Warhammer Online shut down, fans revive two capital cities that never made it into the game

Level up.

10

9-year-old Guild Wars 2 getting DirectX11 support to "help the game continue to look beautiful"

Future fantasy.

18

Eve Online launches revamped new player experience as it heads to the Epic Games Store

Pilot program.

3

You may also enjoy...

Blizzard lowers price of a cloned World of Warcraft Classic character following backlash

"After careful consideration…"

19

Amazon cancels its Lord of the Rings MMO

Dispute with Tencent scuppers project.

45

Feature | Forget Destiny, here's how Warframe makes us care about its space stuff

Nine out of Tenno.

31

Over 1000 World of Warcraft Classic players band together to create a "fresh" levelling experience

Double vanilla flavour.

11

Feature | Bungie on Destiny 2's Content Vault, solo challenges and the return of Exotic missions

"Forsaken content will be vaulted at some point."

50

Supporters only

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast returns! Meet the UK's first professional gamer

New host, new direction, exclusive early access for Premium supporters.

4

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: What's with all the good reviews?

We're supposedly suffering a game drought, but we've never recommended so many games. What's going on?

28

Premium only | Off Topic: A brilliant podcast about 90s pop

Oli Welsh on 60 Songs That Explain the 90s.

2

Comments (1)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store