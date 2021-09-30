The Game Awards officially returns as "full-scale" in-person event this December

Geoff Keighley's annual end-of-year spectacular, The Game Awards, is officially returning for more celebratory escapades and video game reveals on 9th December

This year's show - in a bid to return to the glitz and glamour of previous, pre-pandemic years - is planned to be an "full-scale", in-person event and will be held at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theatre. Expect the usual mix of awards, world premieres, and musical performances - Keighley has already confirmed The Game Awards Orchestra will be back on-stage for another melodic turn - with the whole thing being streamed live for the viewing pleasure of all.

Beyond that, there's little in the way of specifics regarding the 2021 show at present, but more details will be shared "in the weeks ahead".

? SAVE THE DATE ?



?Thursday, December 9



THE GAME AWARDS?



Live In-Person from Microsoft Theater

Los Angeles

And Streaming Live Everywhere



A Global Celebration of Video Game Culture#TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/lsu51qAsdu — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) September 30, 2021

Last year's show brought us news of a brand-new Perfect Dark, fresh teases for the next Mass Effect and Dragon Age games, a preposterously overblown trailer for Ark 2, and more, so ready your best surprised face for when 9th December rolls around.

As always, Eurogamer will be on-hand with live coverage as the event unfolds.