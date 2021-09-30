Sony buys Demon's Souls remake developer Bluepoint Games

"... we're working on original content right now."

News by Ishraq Subhan, Reporter
Updated on 30 September 2021

Bluepoint Games has joined PlayStation Studios following Sony's acquisition of the developer.

This is a big boon for PlayStation. Bluepoints Games is renowned for its exceptional remasters and ports, many of which are PlayStation titles.

The developer's last project was the PlayStation 5 remake of Demon's Souls, which received high acclaim and 1.4m sales at launch. It received similar praise for its PlayStation 4 remake of Shadow of the Colossus.

Bluepoint had also brought the first three Uncharted titles onto the PS4 as part of the Nathan Drake Collection.

But Bluepoint has bigger ambitions. In an interview with IGN, Marco Thrush, president of Bluepoint Games said: "Our next project, we're working on original content right now. We can't talk about what that is, but that's the next step in the evolution for us.

"Our team is a very highly experienced team, the average experience among most people is about 15 years, and all of them come from original development. It's not like we're a bunch of developers that got trained up on making remasters and remakes.

"We have that original game development mindset in our hearts, and that's what we're now ready, finally ready with the support of Sony to push forward and show what we can do, and show what PlayStation can do."

In a post on the PlayStation Blog, head of PlayStation Studios Herman Hulst said: "With each of its projects, Bluepoint has raised the bar on console-defining visuals and gameplay, and the studio's vast expertise in world building and character creation will be a huge plus for future PlayStation Studios properties."

It's no secret that PlayStation has plans not just to remaster or remake its older titles, but also has ambitions to port more titles to PC, including Uncharted 4.

Sony has been on quite a spending spree. Just yesterday it was announced that Manchester-based Fabrik Games was also joining PlayStation studios. In July, Sony acquired Nixxes, who is well known for its PC ports. And in June, it bought Returnal developer Housemarque.

About the author

