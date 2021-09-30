Destruction All-Stars studio reportedly working on new Twisted Metal game

To coincide with new TV Series. 

News by Ishraq Subhan, Reporter
Updated on 30 September 2021

Lucid Games, the developer of Destruction All-stars, is apparently working on a new Twisted Metal game.

That's according to a report by VGC, which claims that the UK studio has started early development on the new title.

The report also suggests the game will be built around a free-to-play model, in part because of Destruction All-Stars' release as a PlayStation Plus title.

The game's release is set to coincide with an upcoming TV series in 2023.

The TV series was announced back in May 2019 and is being developed by Sony's PlayStation Productions movie and TV studio.

Destruction All-Stars had a lukewarm response, but Lucid Games now has a long history of developing racing games, which gives us a sense as to why PlayStation has entrusted its development to the studio.

What are your thoughts on the series' revival?

