Battlefield 2042 will have "faster" player reporting methods, DICE pledges

As it lays down player behaviour charter.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor

Reporting players who break the rules of Battlefield 2042 will be easier than ever before, developer DICE has said.

Writing today in the game's extensive community charter, DICE said its system to flag players would be faster than in previous Battlefield titles, and can now be completed in-game.

DICE said it had also heard feedback it was unclear if past player reports had ever resulted in action. Now, you'll be told in-game your report has been received and later contacted by email if and when action is taken.

"In Battlefield 2042 our first approach to ensuring Fair Play is that we'll use Easy-Anti Cheat (EAC) as our anti-cheat tool of choice," DICE wrote, detailing another line of defense. "EAC already has a proven track record in identifying cheaters, such as within Apex Legends and Star Wars: Squadrons. It is also proven to be effective in ensuring your privacy, and security."

Any cheater who has their account banned will now be instantly disconnected mid-match and banned across all platforms, thanks to the game's cross-play functionality. Additionally, DICE also retains the ability to block users based on their IP and hardware.

Finally, in another move to keep play fair, Battlefield 2042 will not offer mouse and keyboard support for consoles at launch. Any changes to this in the future will be announced by DICE prior to them being rolled out.

1

As well as cheating, DICE has also detailed a series of guidelines for how the community should act with each other, helping newbies where possible, and not bullying or spamming other players. Simply put, don't act like a dick.

Earlier this month, Battlefield 2042's release date was pushed back by a month to 19th November. The game's open beta was also delayed, but will now roll out next week from 6th October for those with early access. Expect all of the above features and rules to be in affect.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Battlefield 2042

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Battlefield 2042's delayed open beta rolls out next week

Early access from 6th October.

12

Splitgate gets mantling

Lift off.

6

Fortnite buffs XP in first big Cube season update

Better shape.

1

343 makes Halo Infinite's next multiplayer preview available to everyone on Xbox

Insider out.

10

Halo Infinite datamine reveals helmet attachments, weapon charms and an emblem based on The Rock's infamous fanny pack photo

Through the eye of a Needler.

13

You may also enjoy...

Video | Far Cry 6 lets you have a pet attack crocodile, and 100 other things we spotted

Here's Ian with 22 minutes of footage.

57

Raven nerfs Call of Duty: Warzone's "Big Bertha" meta

Significant optics change.

2

Warzone best weapons in Season 5 Reloaded: Our best AR, sniper rifle, shotgun, SMG and LMG weapon recommendations

The best weapons you should aim for in multiplayer.

4

Far Cry 6 narrative director issues statement after politics backlash

"Our story is political. A story about a modern revolution must be."

102

Destiny 2 Vault of Glass guide, changes and everything else you need to know about the returning raid

Our complete walkthrough for Destiny's Vault of Glass raid, complete with boss strategies and combat tips.

Supporters only

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: What's with all the good reviews?

We're supposedly suffering a game drought, but we've never recommended so many games. What's going on?

26

Premium only | Off Topic: A brilliant podcast about 90s pop

Oli Welsh on 60 Songs That Explain the 90s.

2

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast returns! Meet the UK's first professional gamer

New host, new direction, exclusive early access for Premium supporters.

3

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store