Spider-Man 2 will be a "darker" Empire Strikes Back-style sequel

Marvel has described Insomniac's upcoming Spider-Man 2 as a "darker" follow-up to the original game.

Speaking on the latest This Week In Marvel podcast, the comics maker's creative vice president Bill Rosemann briefly discussed Insomniac's current slate of projects.

"If the first Spider-Man game was Star Wars, Spider-Man 2 is kind of our Empire," Rosemann said. "It gets a little darker."

After a relatively light-hearted and colourful first entry, plus spin-off Miles Morales, Insomniac's full-blown sequel will see Peter and Miles team up to take down Venom. It's currently set for a 2023 release on PlayStation 5.

Insomniac Games is the developer of Ratchet & Clank and Sunset Overdrive - neither of which take themselves too seriously. But it's also worth remembering it is the studio that also worked on the Resistance trilogy for PS3, and has dabbled with other darker material in the past.

A darker turn also ties in nicely to Insomniac's other upcoming project, Marvel's Wolverine, which is further off.

"We will eventually reveal when Wolverine is aimed to launch," Rosemann continued. "For more, go back and study those trailers - they are packed with details and Easter eggs."

We gave the Wolverine teaser a rewatch (it's not long, only 50 seconds) and spotted its cash register displays "Register Mode 19.74". This is likely a reference to the year of Wolverine's first proper appearance, 1974, in The Incredible Hulk #181. Indeed, a number plate for "HLK 181" can be seen above the bar. Is Rosemann hinting at a Hulk appearance?