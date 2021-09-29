PlayStation Plus October games confirmed

Sony has announced October's PlayStation Plus games, confirming a leak from the weekend.

October's PlayStation 5 game is Black Matter's 50v50 WW2 shooter Hell Let Loose, which launches straight into PlayStation Plus (it's also out on Xbox Series X and S and PC). Our Chris Tapsell previewed the PC version in July.

On PlayStation 4 there's NetherRealm's 2015 fighting game Mortal Kombat X.

And last year's PGA Tour 2K21.

All three games join the PlayStation Plus lineup on Tuesday, 5th October and will be available until Monday, 1st November.

You've got until Monday, 4th October to download September's PlayStation Plus lineup: Predator: Hunting Grounds, Overcooked: All You Can Eat!, and Hitman 2.

Anything take your fancy?