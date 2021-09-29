Gross horror game Scorn now due out 2022

News by Wesley Yin-Poore, Editor
29 September 2021

Horror game Scorn is now due out at some point in 2022.

Confirmation comes from a note to press from new publisher Kepler Interactive, which is co-founded by Scorn developer Ebb Software.

Scorn is an upcoming first-person survival horror adventure video game due out on PC and Xbox Series X and S. It's inspired by H. R. Giger of Alien fame.

Scorn caught the eye after it appeared in a first look at Xbox Series X gameplay broadcast in May last year.

Its official Xbox trailer from October mentioned a 2021 release:

Scorn was then listed as coming out autumn 2021 when Microsoft published updated release windows for upcoming Xbox Game Pass games. Clearly, this is no longer the case.

More about Scorn

