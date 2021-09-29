Gross horror game Scorn now due out 2022
Sick.
Horror game Scorn is now due out at some point in 2022.
Confirmation comes from a note to press from new publisher Kepler Interactive, which is co-founded by Scorn developer Ebb Software.
Scorn is an upcoming first-person survival horror adventure video game due out on PC and Xbox Series X and S. It's inspired by H. R. Giger of Alien fame.
Scorn caught the eye after it appeared in a first look at Xbox Series X gameplay broadcast in May last year.
Its official Xbox trailer from October mentioned a 2021 release:
Scorn was then listed as coming out autumn 2021 when Microsoft published updated release windows for upcoming Xbox Game Pass games. Clearly, this is no longer the case.
