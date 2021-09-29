GamesMaster revival hosts announced

Three episodes to stream later this year.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 29 September 2021

The revived GamesMaster will be hosted by videoGaiden veteran Robert "Rab" Florence, aided by esports presenter Frankie Ward and comedian Ty Logan.

All three will, of course, also be joined by the floating head of a GamesMaster - although their identity remains under wraps.

Three 60-minute episodes will premiere on E4's YouTube channel before the end of the year, GamesRadar reported, before appearing on the E4 telly channel proper.

"I'm hugely honored that I've been trusted with ushering a new generation of challengers to their glory or humiliation, under the unflinching gaze of the GamesMaster," Florence said.

If you're ancient like some members of the Eurogamer team, you might remember the original GamesMaster show ran from 1992 to 1998 and was chiefly led by irreverent presenter Dominik Diamond. In that iteration, the legendary Sir Patrick Moore portrayed its GamesMaster.

In one particularly memorable episode, Eurogamer's long-time behind the scenes tech wizard Craig Munro was a 10-year-old contestant who lost against his older sister Kirsty. Ellie Gibson previously interviewed Craig about his experiences, and the shadow it has cast over his life since.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (29)

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Microsoft is allowing third-party storefront apps onto its Windows store

Starting with Epic Games and Amazon.

25

Square Enix's full TGS schedule brings Final Fantasy Origin, Guardians of the Galaxy, and more

Plus, jazz live painting!

21

Billion dollar firm Activision Blizzard agrees $18m fund "to compensate and make amends"

For those affected by harassment and discrimination.

14

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

70

PlayStation says it knows there's still many PS5 features to add

"When I look back at the list of things we need to do, there's a lot."

209

You may also enjoy...

Evercade VS home console announced

For the four players.

40

Several Cyberpunk 2077 lawsuits have been rolled into one

Courting controversy.

40

PlayStation just had its best ever financial year as PS5 sales hit 7.8m

Bank it.

101

Epic Games doesn't want Fortnite on Xbox Cloud Gaming

Passing the V-buck.

50

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: What's with all the good reviews?

We're supposedly suffering a game drought, but we've never recommended so many games. What's going on?

25

Premium only | Off Topic: A brilliant podcast about 90s pop

Oli Welsh on 60 Songs That Explain the 90s.

2

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast returns! Meet the UK's first professional gamer

New host, new direction, exclusive early access for Premium supporters.

3

Comments (29)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store