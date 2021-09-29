Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain returns to modern PCs 25 years after launch

Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain has returned to PC via GOG.

Silicon Knights' action adventure launched on PSone in 1996 before coming out on PC a year later. It's the first game in the Legacy of Kain series, which went on to include the seminal Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver, Soul Reaver 2 and Blood Omen 2.

Blood Omen stars Kain, a slain nobleman newly resurrected as a vampire. He seeks revenge against his murderers and a cure to his vampiric curse in the fictional land of Nosgoth.

Here's the official blurb:

"Accentuated with cinema-quality voice-overs, dynamic lighting effects and more than 25 minutes of stunning full-motion-video footage, Legacy of Kain features an engrossing storyline that invites gamers to embark on a journey through an expansive world containing more than 100 hours of intense, blood-sucking, spell-casting gameplay."

Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain returns to modern PCs at a time when the Legacy of Kain series seems dead in the water within the bowels of owner Square Enix. 2003's Legacy of Kain: Defiance was followed up by Rocket League maker Psyonix's multiplayer game Nosgoth, which shut down in 2016 after failing to make it out of open beta.

Attempts to revive the series over the years have failed. Perhaps the most high-profile of these is Legacy of Kain: Dead Sun, which was a more traditional Legacy of Kain game developed by Climax Studios for Square Enix Europe. It was cancelled in 2012 after three years of work. (For the inside story on Legacy of Kain: Dead Sun's demise, check out our in-depth report.)