Xbox Games with Gold October lineup announced

Castlevania! Resident Evil! More!

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 28 September 2021

Microsoft has announced October's Xbox Games with Gold lineup.

On Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S, Mad Fellows' 2017 rhythm action rail shooter Aaero is available to download from 1st to 31st October.

Hover is an open-world 3D sci-fi parkour game available from 16th October to 15th November.

Via backwards compatibility, Konami's Castlevania: Harmony of Despair is available from 1st to 15th October.

And, finally, Capcom's Resident Evil Code: Veronica X is available, also via backwards compatibility, from 16th to 31st October.

Anything take your fancy?

