Square Enix's full TGS schedule brings Final Fantasy Origin, Guardians of the Galaxy, and more

Plus, jazz live painting!

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 28 September 2021

Square Enix has shared its full presentation schedule for this year's Tokyo Game Show, confirming fresh looks at a range of upcoming games, including Final Fantasy Origin, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Forspoken. Also planned: jazz live painting.

The complete schedule spans three days - running from Friday, 1st October, to Sunday, 3rd October - and kicks off with a big one-hour showcase at 7pm JST (that's 11am in the UK) before shifting the focus to individuals titles. You can also expect a handful of special events, including a live concert and the aforementioned jazz live painting, along the way.

As far as headline reveals go, Square promises new looks at the likes of Guardians of the Galaxy, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, Nier creator Yoko Taro's Voice of Cards - The Isle Dragon Roars, and Chocobo Racing successor Chocobo GP. You'll find the full schedule for Square's English-language TGS streams below (all times are in JST):

We've Played 60 Minutes of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy.

Day 1 - Friday, 1st October

  • 7pm - Square Enix Presents TGS 2021
  • 9pm - Lounge Jam - Square Enix Music TGS 2021 Special Live concert
  • 10pm - Forspoken

Day 2 - Saturday, 2nd October

  • 1pm - Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
  • 3:30pm - Final Fantasy Brave Exvius
  • 4:45pm - War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius
  • 5:45pm - SaGa series
  • 9pm - Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin
  • 10pm - Square Enix Jazz Live Painting

Day 3 - Sunday, 3rd October

  • 12pm - Final Fantasy Trading Card Game
  • 1pm - Chocobo GP
  • 2:15pm - Voice of Cards - The Isle Dragon Roars
  • 5:30pm - Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier

Each day of the event has its own dedicated stream - that's day one, day two part 1, day two part 2, day three part 1, and day three part 2 for the English-language versions - and a couple of additional presentations, including a music-related Nier chat with Keiichi Okabe, Yosuke Saito, and Yoko Taro, are only available via Square's Japanese-only streams, as detailed on its site.

