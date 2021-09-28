Netflix launches three more mobile games for subscribers in Poland, Italy, and Spain

Netflix's fledging foray into video gaming continues today as the streaming service launches three new games for subscribers in select European territories.

Back in July, Netflix confirmed it was "in the early stages" of expanding into games and that it would initially focus on mobile titles. The first fruits of its labours emerged in August, when it added a tiny handful of mobile games to its entertainment library - Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3 - as part of an early Poland-exclusive test.

And now, as reported by TechCrunch, the streaming service has expanded that initial offering, adding three additional Netflix-exclusive mobile games to its library. These will be available to subscribers with Android devices in Poland, and, for the first time, Spain and Italy.

From left to right, Shooting Hoops, Teeter (Up), and Card Blast.

Unlike Netflix's initial batch of test titles, the three newly added mobile games - Shooting Hoops, Teeter (Up), and Card Blast, all simple, casual affairs designed for broad appeal - are unconnected to any of the streaming service's shows and movies.

Subscribers in Poland, Spain, and Italy will be able to access the new titles (which are all free of ads and in-app purchases) as part of their existing subscriptions. They can be found under the Games tab in Netflix's mobile app for Android, but are downloaded via the Google Play Store - subscribers will be asked to sign in with their Netflix details in order to begin playing.

In a statement provided to TechCrunch, Netflix reiterated that it's "still in the very early days" of exploring a gaming component for its subscription service. It plans to launch the initiative in other regions, and for iOS, at a later date.