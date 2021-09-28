Dolby Vision for gaming now live on Xbox Series X and S

Now see, hear.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 28 September 2021

Dolby Vision for gaming is now live on Xbox Series X and S.

More than 100 HDR (high-dynamic-range) titles optimised for Xbox Series X and S are available now or coming soon in Dolby Vision, Microsoft said in a post on Xbox Wire.

Halo Infinite is one example of an upcoming game that takes full advantage of Dolby Vision, Microsoft said.

Thousands of classic HDR10 and Auto HDR games will benefit from improved picture quality through the new Dolby Vision enhancement on Xbox Series X and S, Microsoft added.

The video below shows a brief Dolby Vision / standard HDR comparison using Gears 5:

When you are connected to a Dolby Vision-enabled TV and Dolby Vision is enabled on Xbox Series X and S, your console will automatically enhance your existing games to "deliver a rich, immersive experience unrivaled by any other game console". The tech promises "more vivid colour", with "expanded contrast and better clarity in both bright and dark scenes".

Dolby Vision is compatible with graphics features already available on Xbox Series X and S, such as DirectX ray tracing, automatic low-latency mode (ALLM), variable refresh rate (VRR), and up to 120 frames per second.

Microsoft said to get the best possible Dolby Vision gaming experience, you need a Dolby Vision-enabled television, obviously, and you need to enable your TV's next-gen gaming settings, such as ALLM or VRR.

"Many 2020 and 2021 TVs, along with a select number of older TV models that support Dolby Vision, have unlocked next-gen gaming features designed for gaming in Dolby Vision," Microsoft said.

Microsoft warned those with TVs that have not been optimised to unlock Dolby Vision with next-gen gaming settings may experience latency issues during gameplay. It advised you to check with your TV manufacturer if a firmware update is or will be available to reduce latency. "If the issue persists, you can disable Dolby Vision gaming on your console," Microsoft suggested.

To check if your display supports Dolby Vision, press the Xbox button to open the guide. Then go to Settings > General > TV & display options > 4K TV details.

To enable Dolby Vision, press the Xbox button to open the guide. Then press Settings > General > TV & display options > Video Modes > Dolby Vision for Gaming

There's a list of the latest Dolby Vision supported TVs here.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (37)

Games in this article

Halo: Infinite

Xbox Series X

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Editor  |  wyp100

Wesley is Eurogamer's editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Related

Xbox Games with Gold October lineup announced

Castlevania! Resident Evil! More!

Ubisoft reportedly fires takedown notice at GeForce Now games list

uPlayed.

16

Anti-cheat software BattlEye and Easy Anti-Cheat will support Steam Deck

"This will be an opt-in basis with developers choosing whether they want to allow it or not."

4

Xbox's new Edge browser supports keyboards, Stadia and Discord

Along with a new Play Later discovery feature.

35

Sony unveils new Midnight Black colour option for its Pulse 3D Wireless Headset

Due to arrive in October.

35

You may also enjoy...

Jelly Deals | Xbox Series X/S stock: where to buy Microsoft's new console

Latest Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S stock updates.

131

Jelly Deals | PS5 stock: latest updates on where to buy the PlayStation 5

All the latest on when the next big console drop is set to happen.

436

PlayStation 5 scalpers scoop up Argos stock before it's put on sale

"A PS5 for every room in the house, even the bog."

321

Here's what happens when you recycle video game plastic boxes

That's a wrap.

34

Feature | It's time to stop running from gaming addiction

Talk to the hand.

175

Supporters only

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: What's with all the good reviews?

We're supposedly suffering a game drought, but we've never recommended so many games. What's going on?

21

Premium only | Off Topic: A brilliant podcast about 90s pop

Oli Welsh on 60 Songs That Explain the 90s.

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast returns! Meet the UK's first professional gamer

New host, new direction, exclusive early access for Premium supporters.

3

Comments (37)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store