Disco Elysium Xbox release confirmed for October alongside Nintendo Switch launch

Physical in November.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 28 September 2021

Disco Elysium comes out on Xbox alongside Nintendo Switch on 12th October, ZA/UM has confirmed.

Disco Elysium - The Final Cut launches on Xbox Series X and S and Xbox One on 12th October as a download, with a physical edition set for 9th November. It costs £34.99 from the Microsoft Store.

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut's 12th October launch on Switch was announced during the recent Nintendo Direct. That's the eShop version, priced £34.99. A physical version is due out on Switch early 2022.

Disco Elysium is the compelling role-playing game from ZA/UM that first launched in 2019. You play a washed up detective who solves a murder while dealing with stuff. It's a fantastic game I enjoyed very much. You should play it!

Here's the official blurb:

"This is not a port but a painstaking re-assembly of the critically acclaimed game, including a redesigned user interface experience, font scaling options, improved legibility across the board and all quality-of-life enhancements from previous iterations."

