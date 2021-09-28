343 makes Halo Infinite's next multiplayer preview available to everyone on Xbox

343 has made Halo Infinite's next multiplayer preview available to everyone on Xbox.

The build for this weekend's technical preview is available to download via the Xbox Insider Hub now - but you don't have to be a Halo Insider to get in on the action, 343 said.

John Linneman, Rich Leadbetter and Alex Battaglia spend the best part of 40 minutes sharing their thoughts on the Halo Infinite technical preview.

Previous technical previews were limited to Halo Insiders, who were selected via email. You still need to be a Halo Insider to play on PC.

Halo community director Brian Jarrard took to Twitter to say 343 is working on a "hopeful solution" to let more Steam players in, too.

? Xbox Spartans! ?



Want to join in on this weekend's (Oct. 1-3) #HaloInfinite Multiplayer Tech Preview? You can download the build via the Xbox Insider Hub starting right now! Halo Insider or not, you can join on on the action. pic.twitter.com/Y8xw7vcl7N — Halo (@Halo) September 27, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings

Halo Infinite recently held a technical preview that included 4v4 Arena on a few maps and modes - and it's gone down well. Check out our Halo Infinite multiplayer preview for more.

New for this weekend's event is 12v12 Big Team Battle mode.

To download the build, install the Xbox Insider App, find Halo Infinite - Insider, click join, click "manage" or "see in store", then start your download.

Weekend two tests 12v12 Big Team Battle and 4v4 Arena. Training mode and weapon drills become available on Thursday evening on 30th September (probably early morning UK time on 1st October).

Matchmaking is only available during two four-hour periods per day, from Friday until Monday.

Here's the schedule for matchmaking (with UK times):

Friday 1st Oct 6pm to 10pm, and Saturday 2nd Oct 1am to 5am

Saturday 2nd Oct 6pm to 10pm, and Sunday 3rd Oct 1am to 5am

Sunday 3rd Oct 6pm to 10pm, and Monday 4th Oct 1am to 5am

Access to the second technical preview weekend ends at 6pm UK time on Monday 4th October.