PlayStation says it knows there's still many PS5 features to add

"When I look back at the list of things we need to do, there's a lot."

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 27 September 2021

September's big PlayStation 5 system update brought several long-awaited new features to Sony's console. But PlayStation says it's aware it has a way to go before every feature fans want is included.

Speaking to the PlayStation blog, Sony's Hideaki Nishino, senior vice president of platform experience, said the company had compiled a "gigantic list of things" from before the PS5 launch it had wanted to do.

"There are interesting, exciting, fantastic ideas on the list," Nishino said. "At the same time, we launched PS5. So, we are receiving a bunch of feedback from the community through social networks or system telemetry, as well as the media, my family, my friends. We have tons of lists of the feedback."

September's system update - only the second major revision for the console since its arrival late last year - added SSD storage expansion and 3D Audio support for TV speakers, among other things. But Nishino is clear there's still plenty left on the drawing board.

"When I look back at the list of things we need to do, there's a lot," he continued. "There's a lot the community is asking for as well. I want to say in the Japanese way, I'm diligently working on these lists and there will be more coming out in the future.

"I also want to say thank you to the community. We are not just whiteboarding our desired features. We work for customer needs. We really want to solve the problem in a delightful manner. That's our core passion. We are here for the PlayStation [fans]."

Fans have long asked for folder support for PS5, alongside the return of the PS4's popular themes. On a technical side of things, plenty have asked for the support of Variable Refresh Rate and 1440p displays.

What do you want added to PS5 next?

