Netflix is making a "fun-filled" The Witcher spin-off for kids

Expect to see plenty more from the world of The Witcher on Netflix in the coming years - including a mysterious family-orientated spin-off.

This weekend's Netflix Tudum event, a Nintendo Direct-style announcements livestream, included confirmation of a third season of The Witcher (the second starts airing this December), plus a sneak peek of the upcoming spin-off series Blood Origin, which you can watch below.

Next, The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich popped up to confirm two further projects - a second anime film, following this summer's Nightmare of the Wolf, and a Witcher show for kids.

"I'm so excited to tell you we'll be creating even more from The Witcher universe with Netflix. I can confirm we're making a second Witcher anime film as well as a fun-filled kids and family series," Hissrich said, offering no further detail on the children's project.

Will it be live action? Animated? Will Geralt simply sit by the fire and gruffly read out bedtime stories, CBeebies style? We can but hope.

There's no word on when we'll see either project, but there's already plenty more The Witcher coming to throw your subscription coins at.

The Witcher's second season lands on 17th December, with The Witcher: Blood Origin expected in late 2022. The third season of The Witcher will then presumably follow after that.