Here's our first look at Joel and Ellie in HBO's The Last of Us

Naughty Dog has released the first official photo from the set of HBO's upcoming The Last of Us, showing Joel and Ellie in costume.

Fans of the series will immediately recognise the duo - even if the photo doesn't show their faces - dressed in their familiar outfits.

"When I first saw them on set in full costume, I was like: 'Hooooooly shit! It's Joel & Ellie! [Crying emoji]!'" Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann wrote on Twitter.

The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal plays Joel, while his Game of Thrones co-star Bella Ramsey is Ellie. Druckmann is co-writing the HBO series and will serve as director on some episodes.

The series is currently shooting in Alberta, Canada, and reportedly has a budget of "eight figures" per episode.

"The Last of Us which commences photography this week is indeed a monster," Canadian arts union president Damian Petti revealed back in July. "It has five art directors and employs an army of hundreds of technicians. It has had six months of prep and shoots (in Alberta) for 12 months."

Naughty Dog revealed the image yesterday to commemorate the franchise's annual The Last of Us Day. The studio also briefly confirmed it was still working on the series' long-awaited standalone multiplayer offering.