Marvel's Avengers' Spider-Man will have his own story and cutscenes

Spider-Can.

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 26 September 2021

Marvel's Avengers developer Crystal Dynamics has confirmed that long-awaited roster addition, Spider-Man - who will only be available on PlayStation consoles - will "for sure" have his own story mission and cutscenes.

It should be good news to fans of the action-adventure game who have seen little about Spidey's pending arrival up until this point, even though he's expected to release by the end of the year.

As spotted by MP1st (thanks, TheGamer), Crystal Dynamics' Dan Matlack responded to a question on the game's Discord server that enquired whether or not Spider-Man would have his own story.

"Spider-Man is what we call an 'event' so he will have cutscenes and a story for sure," Matlack replied.

In a separate comment, Matlack also assured fans that its highly-anticipated Klaw Raid may indeed have some "familiar environs", but will be considered a completely "unique" experience.

"It's a mix, but will be fun!" Matlack added.

Spider-Man was revealed to be coming to Marvel's Avengers - controversially as a PlayStation-only addition - last August, with Crystal Dynamics announcing an "early 2021" release date for the character. However, questions began to arise earlier this year when the studio revealed a Marvel's Avengers development roadmap in which Spidey was notably absent, and ended in Crystal Dynamics formally confirming a delay.

While the studio's lengthy silence might have had some Spider-Man fans concerned, the team confirmed the character was "still on track" for a 2021 appearance and though they wouldn't be drawn on the specifics, they insisted that the team had "always scheduled" Spider-Man would make an appearance in 2021. Then, a couple of weeks back, a new content roadmap revealed that the long-awaited PlayStation-exclusive arrival of Spider-Man is now listed for "fall/winter", while players on all platforms will get to confront Wakanda villain Klaw in Avengers' first-ever raid.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (1)

More about Marvel's Avengers

About the author

Vikki Blake

Vikki Blake

Contributor  |  _vixx

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Related

PS2 classic Ico turns 20 years old

Give it a hand.

57

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine gets surprise 10th Anniversary Edition

Bolter from the blue.

20

Metroid Dread amiibo delayed in Europe

"Due to unforeseen shipping delays."

19

Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity expansion pass adds Purah and Robbie in October

Plus new story content and new stages.

2

Monster Hunter Rise getting "massive" Sunbreak expansion next year

Adds new monsters, locations, rank, and more.

6

You may also enjoy...

"Very experimental" Resident Evil Village third-person mod features a headless Ethan

Face it.

9

Recommended | Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World review - a lost charmer revisited

Sage power.

26

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla romance options list, including The Siege of Paris romances, explained

A list of romance options, from one-off flings to stable relationships.

4

Resident Evil Village walkthrough: A guide to surviving the horror adventure

Our abridged guide to completing the next chapter in Ethan Winters' story.

1

Assassin's Creed Valhalla finally lets you turn off finisher moves

Hacked out.

38

Comments (1)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch