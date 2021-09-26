Marvel's Avengers' Spider-Man will have his own story and cutscenes

Marvel's Avengers developer Crystal Dynamics has confirmed that long-awaited roster addition, Spider-Man - who will only be available on PlayStation consoles - will "for sure" have his own story mission and cutscenes.

It should be good news to fans of the action-adventure game who have seen little about Spidey's pending arrival up until this point, even though he's expected to release by the end of the year.

As spotted by MP1st (thanks, TheGamer), Crystal Dynamics' Dan Matlack responded to a question on the game's Discord server that enquired whether or not Spider-Man would have his own story.

"Spider-Man is what we call an 'event' so he will have cutscenes and a story for sure," Matlack replied.

In a separate comment, Matlack also assured fans that its highly-anticipated Klaw Raid may indeed have some "familiar environs", but will be considered a completely "unique" experience.

"It's a mix, but will be fun!" Matlack added.

Spider-Man was revealed to be coming to Marvel's Avengers - controversially as a PlayStation-only addition - last August, with Crystal Dynamics announcing an "early 2021" release date for the character. However, questions began to arise earlier this year when the studio revealed a Marvel's Avengers development roadmap in which Spidey was notably absent, and ended in Crystal Dynamics formally confirming a delay.

While the studio's lengthy silence might have had some Spider-Man fans concerned, the team confirmed the character was "still on track" for a 2021 appearance and though they wouldn't be drawn on the specifics, they insisted that the team had "always scheduled" Spider-Man would make an appearance in 2021. Then, a couple of weeks back, a new content roadmap revealed that the long-awaited PlayStation-exclusive arrival of Spider-Man is now listed for "fall/winter", while players on all platforms will get to confront Wakanda villain Klaw in Avengers' first-ever raid.