Here are three new video trailers from The Witcher season 2

The second season of Netflix's The Witcher show might not have been released yet, but that hasn't stopped Netflix from announcing a third series.

Showrunner Lauren Hissrich confirmed the news by tweeting, "Season Three. Let's do this, baby" and including the updated animated logo for the next season.

We also got three new teasers for the upcoming second series, too; check out the "Road to Season 2" trailer above, which summarises what's happened in the show thus far, whereas below, you can get a first look at Geralt and Ciri in the second season, as well as another "first look" at Nivellen.

ICYMI, Season 2 of The Witcher will premiere on 9th December, 2021. As Matt summarised at the time, that means fans will have been waiting almost exactly two years by the time Season 2 arrives (its predecessor debuted in December 2019), with the long gap between seasons largely the result of coronavirus-related filming delays.

Season 2's episodes will be titled A Grain of Truth, Kaer Morhen, What is Lost, Redanian Intelligence, Turn Your Back, Dear Friend, and Voleth Meir, in that order. A video released in July also revealed the symbols accompanying each episode's title card, and Netflix teases that fans might be able to deduce some of what's in store based on those clues.