Here are three new video trailers from The Witcher season 2

Plus a third series has also been confirmed, too.

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 26 September 2021

The second season of Netflix's The Witcher show might not have been released yet, but that hasn't stopped Netflix from announcing a third series.

Showrunner Lauren Hissrich confirmed the news by tweeting, "Season Three. Let's do this, baby" and including the updated animated logo for the next season.

We also got three new teasers for the upcoming second series, too; check out the "Road to Season 2" trailer above, which summarises what's happened in the show thus far, whereas below, you can get a first look at Geralt and Ciri in the second season, as well as another "first look" at Nivellen.

ICYMI, Season 2 of The Witcher will premiere on 9th December, 2021. As Matt summarised at the time, that means fans will have been waiting almost exactly two years by the time Season 2 arrives (its predecessor debuted in December 2019), with the long gap between seasons largely the result of coronavirus-related filming delays.

Season 2's episodes will be titled A Grain of Truth, Kaer Morhen, What is Lost, Redanian Intelligence, Turn Your Back, Dear Friend, and Voleth Meir, in that order. A video released in July also revealed the symbols accompanying each episode's title card, and Netflix teases that fans might be able to deduce some of what's in store based on those clues.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

About the author

Vikki Blake

Vikki Blake

Contributor  |  _vixx

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Related

The internet reacts to the Mario movie

"Hahahahaha bananas! Hahahahaha."

33

Tom Hardy is now in Fortnite

As Venom.

11

Chris Pratt says he's been working hard on Super Mario's voice

"It's-a me."

82

Chris Pratt to play Mario in Super Mario movie

Jack Black is Bowser, Seth Rogen is Donkey Kong.

62

Ubisoft will revive Driver as a live-action TV series

Reverse expectations.

34

You may also enjoy...

October's PS Plus line-up has seemingly been leaked

Look surprised when Sony announces Hell Let Loose, Mortal Kombat X, and PGA Tour 2K21.

1

Here are three new video trailers from The Witcher season 2

Plus a third series has also been confirmed, too.

Anti-cheat software BattlEye and Easy Anti-Cheat will support Steam Deck

"This will be an opt-in basis with developers choosing whether they want to allow it or not."

1

Arcane, Netflix's League of Legends animated series, kicks off in November

Don't Jinx it.

5

GOG says "we will not tolerate review bombing" after Hitman release sparks online DRM backlash

Stealth takedown.

194

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch