Fall Guys has a Guinness World Record for being the most downloaded PlayStation Plus game ever

But I get up again.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 25 September 2021

Fall Guys has a Guinness World Record for being the most downloaded PlayStation Plus game ever.

Developer Mediatonic made the announcement on its website - without saying exactly how many PlayStation Plus downloads it has seen.

Fall Guys exploded onto the scene last summer, launching on PC, and on PlayStation 4 straight into PlayStation Plus. Its clever combination of platforming and battle royale made for fun and addictive arcade gameplay, and 24 hours after release it had more than 1.5 million players. As of December 2020, Fall Guys had sold more than 11m copies on PC alone.

And it's still going strong. Earlier this month, Henry Stockdale wrote about how Fall Guys has never been better with friends than it is now - thanks to Squads.

"We just want to say a huge thank you to the wonderful Fall Guys community," Mediatonic said, "moments like this would be literally impossible without your enthusiasm, feedback and support."

