Art of Rally hits PS4 and PS5 in October

Art of Rally comes out on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on 6th October, developer Funselektor has announced.

The PlayStation release of this stylish take on off-road driving includes all the previous updates in all the previously released versions, with new tracks, cars, environments and improvements now as standard. The new trailer is below:

Art of Rally, which initially launched on PC toward the end of last year, delivers a top-down, faintly retro twist on the rally racing formula, sending players careening across low-poly renditions of Finland, Germany, Japan, Norway and Sardinia.

Our Martin penned Eurogamer's Art of Rally review and was sufficiently impressed to return a recommended badge. "Like a playable poster for an iconic rally event, Funselektor's top-down racer is a blast," Martin wrote.

Art of Rally then launched on Nintendo Switch and Xbox on 12th August.