Arcane, Netflix's League of Legends animated series, kicks off in November

Don't Jinx it.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 25 September 2021

Arcane, Netflix's League of Legends animated series, begins on 6th November (2am UK time on 7th November).

The announcement was made via a new trailer, below, released as part of Netflix's Tudum event (yes, it's named after the noise Netflix makes when it loads).

Arcane is set within the world of Riot's hugely successful MOBA League of Legends, and tells the backstories of two of the video game's most popular champions: sisters Jinx and Vi. It revolves around the tension between the rich city of Piltover and the oppressed underground city of Zaun, which hits boiling point after the invention of Hextech technology.

Hailee Steinfeld (Hawkeye, Bumblebee) plays Vi, and Ella Purnell (Army of the Dead, Star Trek: Prodigy) plays Jinx. Other League characters set to make an appearance include Jayce, who's played by Kevin Alejandro from True Blood, Lucifer and Arrow, and Caitlyn, who's voiced by Katie Leung (Cho Chang in Harry Potter). Viktor is played by Harry Lloyd, aka Viserys Targaryen from Game of Thrones.

Act one of Arcane releases on 7th November, with act two set to follow on 13th November, and act three on 20th November. Each act includes three episodes.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about League of Legends

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Editor  |  wyp100

Wesley is Eurogamer's editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Related

League of Legends players face new punishments for leaving matches and being AFK

Riot says 9 per cent of players worldwide "engage in consistent AFK behaviour".

18

Dota 2 will soon remove support for 32-bit systems, Valve warns

Changing lanes.

1

Riot misled staff about their right to speak out on harassment and discrimination, California says

Riot denies claims.

12

Pokémon Unite fans are enjoying this naked Machamp glitch

Butt...

4

Pokémon Unite launches for Nintendo Switch next week

With Mythical creature Zeraora as an early log-in bonus.

4

You may also enjoy...

Auto Chess comes full circle with its own MOBA spin-off

Shift strategy.

4

Pokémon Unite is a new free-to-play MOBA from Tencent

Cross-platform between Nintendo Switch and smartphone.

26

Feature | Video games in China: beyond the great firewall

On the ground in the vast world of Chinese gaming.

47

Feature | Games of the Decade: League of Legends is the best sports game ever made

Teemo the year.

15

Feature | The carry: The strange career of a League of Legends star

The fall and rise of Fnatic's Rekkles.

22

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch