Arcane, Netflix's League of Legends animated series, kicks off in November

Arcane, Netflix's League of Legends animated series, begins on 6th November (2am UK time on 7th November).

The announcement was made via a new trailer, below, released as part of Netflix's Tudum event (yes, it's named after the noise Netflix makes when it loads).

Arcane is set within the world of Riot's hugely successful MOBA League of Legends, and tells the backstories of two of the video game's most popular champions: sisters Jinx and Vi. It revolves around the tension between the rich city of Piltover and the oppressed underground city of Zaun, which hits boiling point after the invention of Hextech technology.

Hailee Steinfeld (Hawkeye, Bumblebee) plays Vi, and Ella Purnell (Army of the Dead, Star Trek: Prodigy) plays Jinx. Other League characters set to make an appearance include Jayce, who's played by Kevin Alejandro from True Blood, Lucifer and Arrow, and Caitlyn, who's voiced by Katie Leung (Cho Chang in Harry Potter). Viktor is played by Harry Lloyd, aka Viserys Targaryen from Game of Thrones.

Act one of Arcane releases on 7th November, with act two set to follow on 13th November, and act three on 20th November. Each act includes three episodes.