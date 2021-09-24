The internet reacts to the Mario movie

Last night's Nintendo Direct graced us with the unexpected reveal of a Super Mario movie, along with a cast list of the main characters.

As you would expect, the internet became flooded with the reactions to the star-studded cast, mostly with cries of "why!?" and wishful thinking that it was all a fever dream.

Chris Pratt as Mario

Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach

Charlie Day as Luigi

Jack Black as Bowser

Keegan-Michael Key as Toad

Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong

Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong

Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek

Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike

Surprise cameos from Charles Martinet — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 23, 2021

So, here's a curated sample of the best memes in reaction to the announcement.

Let's call this first section, Why is an Italian-American plumber played by Chris Pratt?

The black and white image makes it look like this is a memorial for Chris Pratt, with his last words being "Mario". pic.twitter.com/FaT4KTX1p8 — Lance H. (@Imp_Animator) September 24, 2021

imagine Chris Pratt doing this pic.twitter.com/Uo8xqHvLDI — cowboy bibimbap ?? (@wisalallen) September 23, 2021

All of us when All of us when

Jack Black is vs. chris pratt is

announced as announced as

Bowser Mario pic.twitter.com/Wx29ho885g — mads ? (@smadseli) September 23, 2021

Then we have Charlie Day, best known for his role as Charlie Kelly in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Others have wondered why his co-star, Danny Devito, isn't playing Yoshi.

As for Princess Peach.

At least people are happy with Bowser.

Bowser always has been Jack Black pic.twitter.com/EE4W8KDUqe — VICE ??? (@VicegameXD) September 24, 2021

And perhaps Donkey Kong.

So I hear Seth Rogan is playing Donkey Kong in the #Supermario movie pic.twitter.com/CDGtfla7Ti — rugs (@Rugdog) September 23, 2021