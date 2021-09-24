The internet reacts to the Mario movie

"Hahahahaha bananas! Hahahahaha."

News by Ishraq Subhan, Reporter
Updated on 24 September 2021

Last night's Nintendo Direct graced us with the unexpected reveal of a Super Mario movie, along with a cast list of the main characters.

As you would expect, the internet became flooded with the reactions to the star-studded cast, mostly with cries of "why!?" and wishful thinking that it was all a fever dream.

So, here's a curated sample of the best memes in reaction to the announcement.

Let's call this first section, Why is an Italian-American plumber played by Chris Pratt?

Then we have Charlie Day, best known for his role as Charlie Kelly in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Others have wondered why his co-star, Danny Devito, isn't playing Yoshi.

As for Princess Peach.

At least people are happy with Bowser.

And perhaps Donkey Kong.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (4)

About the author

Ishraq Subhan

Ishraq Subhan

Reporter  |  Ishrxq_

Ishraq is a freelance games journalist. His first ever console was the PlayStation, where he found his love of games through Ridge Racer. He likes to think hes really into story-driven games, but spends most of his time on the latest yearly Call of Duty release.

Related

Chris Pratt says he's been working hard on Super Mario's voice

"It's-a me."

66

Chris Pratt to play Mario in Super Mario movie

Jack Black is Bowser, Seth Rogen is Donkey Kong.

59

Tom Hardy is now in Fortnite

As Venom.

11

Ubisoft will revive Driver as a live-action TV series

Reverse expectations.

34

Marvel's Agent Carter is Netflix's new Tomb Raider

Hayley Atwell to star in streaming anime series.

20

You may also enjoy...

The internet reacts to the Mario movie

"Hahahahaha bananas! Hahahahaha."

4

French outlet which successfully defended Quantic Dream bosses' lawsuit releases statement

Cleared of all charges.

3

Xbox's new Edge browser supports keyboards, Stadia and Discord

Along with a new Play Later discovery feature.

16

Nintendo fans fear European Switch Online N64 games will be 50hz

"We have nothing to announce on this topic."

31

Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity expansion pass adds Purah and Robbie in October

Plus new story content and new stages.

1

Comments (4)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch