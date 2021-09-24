The internet reacts to the Mario movie
"Hahahahaha bananas! Hahahahaha."
Last night's Nintendo Direct graced us with the unexpected reveal of a Super Mario movie, along with a cast list of the main characters.
As you would expect, the internet became flooded with the reactions to the star-studded cast, mostly with cries of "why!?" and wishful thinking that it was all a fever dream.
So, here's a curated sample of the best memes in reaction to the announcement.
Let's call this first section, Why is an Italian-American plumber played by Chris Pratt?
Chris Pratt?s Mario voice ?? #SuperMarioMovie pic.twitter.com/wEUiTsRxTp— BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) September 24, 2021
The black and white image makes it look like this is a memorial for Chris Pratt, with his last words being "Mario". pic.twitter.com/FaT4KTX1p8— Lance H. (@Imp_Animator) September 24, 2021
imagine Chris Pratt doing this pic.twitter.com/Uo8xqHvLDI— cowboy bibimbap ?? (@wisalallen) September 23, 2021
All of us when All of us when— mads ? (@smadseli) September 23, 2021
Jack Black is vs. chris pratt is
announced as announced as
Bowser Mario pic.twitter.com/Wx29ho885g
Then we have Charlie Day, best known for his role as Charlie Kelly in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.
luigi pic.twitter.com/YiOZQVzVTV— maddie ? ??? @?? (@othatsraspberry) September 23, 2021
Others have wondered why his co-star, Danny Devito, isn't playing Yoshi.
Danny Devito as Yoshi. pic.twitter.com/4sBjuH4mvp— Andrew King? (@funnelchest94) September 23, 2021
As for Princess Peach.
but grimes is RIGHT THERE! https://t.co/aQaZHSxzet pic.twitter.com/E4byHEnqdf— Ythony Btano (@theneedledrop) September 24, 2021
At least people are happy with Bowser.
Bowser always has been Jack Black pic.twitter.com/EE4W8KDUqe— VICE ??? (@VicegameXD) September 24, 2021
And perhaps Donkey Kong.
So I hear Seth Rogan is playing Donkey Kong in the #Supermario movie pic.twitter.com/CDGtfla7Ti— rugs (@Rugdog) September 23, 2021
