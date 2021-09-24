Life is Strange Remastered gets new February 2022 release date

Following its recent delay.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 24 September 2021

Life is Strange Remastered, Square Enix's spruce up of Life is Strange 1 and its prequel Before the Storm, has been given a new release date of 1st February 2022 following its recent delay.

Life is Strange Remastered was originally due to arrive at the end of this month, two weeks after new series entry Life is Strange: True Colors, but Square made the decision to postpone its release back in August, citing "the ongoing challenges of the worldwide pandemic".

At the time, it offered a revised launch window of "early 2022", but Square has now properly shoved a pin in its calendar, announcing a new release date of 1st February next year on all previously confirmed platforms - Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Stadia.

Life is Strange Remastered Collection - Official Trailer.

Life is Strange Remastered promises to deliver a range of enhancements for developer Dontnod's much-loved original game and its Deck-Nine-developed prequel Before the Storm. Both games are set to receive remastered visuals for characters and environments, for instance, alongside engine and lighting upgrades, and Life is Strange 1 will get fully motion captured facial animations. The more recent Before the Storm, meanwhile, comes with all content from its Deluxe edition - namely a range of outfits and its Chloe-Max reunion episode Farewell.

And if you haven't experienced Life is Strange's latest instalment, True Colors, just yet, it's well worth doing so. Eurogamer slapped it with a Recommended badge when it released earlier this month, calling it beautiful and brilliant, if perhaps a little safe.

"Whereas Life is Strange 2 acted to disrupt the original's formula and engage in heavier themes," wrote Tom Phillips in his review, "True Colors is a safer riff on Dontnod's debut, but one whose quality allows it to stand on its own without feeling too much like a cover band. Deck Nine is a supremely talented studio, True Colors makes clear, and more than worthy of continuing the Life is Strange franchise."

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (1)

More about Life is Strange Remastered Collection

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

Popular Skyrim mod The Forgotten City launches standalone on Nintendo Switch today

As a cloud game.

11

That $2,000 replica of Ellie's guitar from The Last of Us 2 is now available in Europe

Priced at £2,060 in the UK.

13

Deadly Premonition director's much-delayed "daily life RPG" The Good Life out in October

On Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC.

31

Brilliant Itch freebie If On a Winter's Night, Four Travellers coming to Steam this month

100% Goff.

7

Actual gameplay footage of the Peppa Pig game

ROFL.

48

You may also enjoy...

Feature | Beyond FMV: the remarkable story of Erica

"We're just two nobodies who are probably going to get taken for a ride."

17

Recommended | World's End Club review - a delightfully nonsensical trip across Japan

Apocalypse wow.

22

The Last of Us 3 has a story outline Neil Druckmann hopes will one day see the light of day

"We'll see."

120

Review | NieR Replicant ver. 1.22474487139... review - a better version of the weakest game in the series

I just Replican't.

110

Feature | What if we could shuffle plot twists each time we played?

"No, actually I'm not your father."

92

Comments (1)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch