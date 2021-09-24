Here's a fresh look at Splatoon 3

Nintendo has released a fresh look at Switch-exclusive shooter Splatoon 3.

The video below shows off new and returning stages in 4v4 battles, and new weapons.

The trailer then goes off the deep end with a tease for the single-player campaign. The video is called Return of the Mammalians, but it's hard to make much sense of what we're seeing.

Splatoon 3 is due out at some point in 2022. Nintendo said it'll reveal more details in the future.