That $2,000 replica of Ellie's guitar from The Last of Us 2 is now available in Europe

Way back in the murky past of last July, Sony put a real-life replica of Ellie's guitar from The Last of Us Part 2 on sale that would set purchasers back a not-inconsiderable $2,299 USD. At the time, it was only available in North America, but now, to the presumed delight of more local, musically minded Last of Us fans, it's made its way Europe.

In fact, Europe is getting two The Last of Us 2 inspired instruments - the aforementioned replica of Ellie's guitar and a more affordably priced black and white custom Taylor GS Mini, featuring a design based on Ellie's familiar tattoo.

Ellie's instrument - in actuality, a custom Taylor 314ce - is described by Sony as featuring a "distinctive rich tobacco sunburst top and a custom moth fretboard inlay in grained ivoroid", while the GS Mini features "back and sides of layered sapele together with a solid mahogany top [producing] a bold, resonant acoustic sound with impressive volume and projection."

You can see the custom Taylor 314ce in action, as played by Joel, in the video below.

Joel - Future Days (from The Last of Us Part 2).

As was the case for its North American release, the replica of Ellie's guitar isn't cheap; here in the UK, it'll cost £2,060 including VAT (a standard Taylor 314ce retails online for around £1,699), while the custom GS Mini is priced at £630. Both instruments are also available to ship to Austria, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, and Spain.