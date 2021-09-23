Planet Zoo gets beavers, moose, and more in next month's North America Animal Pack DLC

Planet Zoo's globe-spanning menagerie continues to grow on 4th October with the arrival of its latest DLC expansion, the North America Animal Pack.

This latest exhibit-enhancing paid DLC - the seventh, following on from Planet Zoo's Africa, Aquatic, Australia, Arctic, South America, and South East Asia Animal Packs - introduces a total of seven new creatures to developer Frontier's zoo-themed management sim.

The American beaver, moose, California sea lion, cougar, American alligator, black-tailed prairie dog, and arctic fox are all new habitat animals, meaning you'll need to get your enclosure-designing hat on to give them a good home, and there's a single exhibit animal addition in the form of the American Bullfrog.

Planet Zoo: North America Animal Pack - Announcement Trailer.

New enrichment items include the Beaver Pool, Skittle Feeder, Melon Feeder, Underwater Feeder, and Pronghorn Piñata, and the DLC also features a new timed scenario, this one unfolding in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Planet Zoo's North America Animal Pack will cost £7.99/€9.99/$9.99€ when it comes to PC on 4th October, and will be accompanied by a free update for all players.

Update 1.7, as it's known, introduces a new Terrain Type option enabling players to select between the standard Flat map prior to a game or a new Sculpted variant, with one new option available per biome type. Additionally, all Scenario Zoo maps (23 in total) will be playable in Sandbox Mode and custom height maps have been added to Planet Zoo's mapping tools.

Elsewhere, Animal Talks can make use of new guest seating areas (the original standing option remains), new Path Barriers will give players greater control over the flow of crowds, and there's Deep Swimming support for the jaguar, Bengal tiger, and Siberian tiger. Lastly, expect a range of quality of life improvements - including a randomised scenery placement option, which automatically rotates scenery, making it easier to create more natural-looking landscapes.