Nintendo Switch Online adding higher "Expansion Pack" tier

Nintendo Switch Online is getting a higher cost "Expansion Pack" subscription tier which will include N64 and Sega Mega Drive games.

Exactly how much this will cost, Nintendo did not say. At its launch in late October, nine N64 games will be offered including Mario 64, Mario Kart 64, Star Fox 64 and Zelda: Ocarina of Time. Certain games, like Mario Kart 64, will also offer online play.

14 Sega Mega Drive games coming at launch include Ecco the Dolphin, Streets of Rage 2 and Sonic the Hedgehog 2, with more to follow.

There will also be $50 N64 and Mega Drive controllers to play these games. Oh hey, that'll be that new Nintendo Switch controller.

Full details of when and how much all of this will arrive are still to be announced, but Nintendo confirmed today that existing subscriptions will be able to be upgraded.

There was no more detail on the leaked Game Boy and Game Boy Color games for Nintendo Switch Online - whether they'll come to the regular Nintendo Switch Online or its new Expansion Pack tier remains to be seen. For what it's worth, N64 and Mega Drive were the "other retro consoles" we were told about alongside Game Boy and Color, though unlike the latter pair, these hadn't been leaked at the time.

Nintendo 64 launch line-up:

Super Mario 64

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Mario Kart 64

Lylat Wars

Sin and Punishment

Dr. Mario 64

Mario Tennis 64

Operation: WinBack

Yoshi's Story

Sega Mega Drive launch line-up:

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Streets of Rage 2

Ecco the Dolphin

Castlevania: Bloodlines

Contra: Hard Corps

Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine

Golden Axe

Gunstar Heroes

M.U.S.H.A.

Phantasy Star IV

Ristar

Shining Force

Shinobi 3: Return of the Ninja Master

Strider

Upcoming games will include:

Banjo-Kazooie

Pokémon Snap

The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask

Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards

Mario Golf

Paper Mario

F-Zero X

You saw it right ? our '90s classic Banjo-Kazooie is heading to Nintendo Switch! It?s a pleasure to be ushering the bear and bird onto Nintendo's latest console, offering another modern way (alongside @XboxGamePass and Rare Replay) to savour its many collectibles and googly eyes. https://t.co/XAsA6x6svH pic.twitter.com/F8RV5J9bJ5 — Rare Ltd. (@RareLtd) September 23, 2021