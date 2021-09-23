Nintendo Switch Online adding higher "Expansion Pack" tier
With N64 and Mega Drive games.
Nintendo Switch Online is getting a higher cost "Expansion Pack" subscription tier which will include N64 and Sega Mega Drive games.
Exactly how much this will cost, Nintendo did not say. At its launch in late October, nine N64 games will be offered including Mario 64, Mario Kart 64, Star Fox 64 and Zelda: Ocarina of Time. Certain games, like Mario Kart 64, will also offer online play.
14 Sega Mega Drive games coming at launch include Ecco the Dolphin, Streets of Rage 2 and Sonic the Hedgehog 2, with more to follow.
There will also be $50 N64 and Mega Drive controllers to play these games. Oh hey, that'll be that new Nintendo Switch controller.
Full details of when and how much all of this will arrive are still to be announced, but Nintendo confirmed today that existing subscriptions will be able to be upgraded.
There was no more detail on the leaked Game Boy and Game Boy Color games for Nintendo Switch Online - whether they'll come to the regular Nintendo Switch Online or its new Expansion Pack tier remains to be seen. For what it's worth, N64 and Mega Drive were the "other retro consoles" we were told about alongside Game Boy and Color, though unlike the latter pair, these hadn't been leaked at the time.
Nintendo 64 launch line-up:
- Super Mario 64
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
- Mario Kart 64
- Lylat Wars
- Sin and Punishment
- Dr. Mario 64
- Mario Tennis 64
- Operation: WinBack
- Yoshi's Story
Sega Mega Drive launch line-up:
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Streets of Rage 2
- Ecco the Dolphin
- Castlevania: Bloodlines
- Contra: Hard Corps
- Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine
- Golden Axe
- Gunstar Heroes
- M.U.S.H.A.
- Phantasy Star IV
- Ristar
- Shining Force
- Shinobi 3: Return of the Ninja Master
- Strider
Upcoming games will include:
- Banjo-Kazooie
- Pokémon Snap
- The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask
- Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards
- Mario Golf
- Paper Mario
- F-Zero X
You saw it right ? our '90s classic Banjo-Kazooie is heading to Nintendo Switch! It?s a pleasure to be ushering the bear and bird onto Nintendo's latest console, offering another modern way (alongside @XboxGamePass and Rare Replay) to savour its many collectibles and googly eyes. https://t.co/XAsA6x6svH pic.twitter.com/F8RV5J9bJ5— Rare Ltd. (@RareLtd) September 23, 2021
