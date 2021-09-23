Monster Hunter Rise getting "massive" Sunbreak expansion next year

Capcom's superb Monster Hunter Rise is getting a "massive" paid expansion, titled Sunbreak, on Switch and PC next year.

Specifics are near-non-existent at present, but, in its brief announcement post, Capcom teased a "massive amount" of content in this "new, ominous chapter" of Monster Hunter Rise, including new stories, locations, and monsters.

Players can also expect new hunting actions and a new quest rank - very much in the same vein as Monster Hunter World's Iceborne expansion, although probably not quite as frosty going by its name - with Capcom promising more details at a later date. Here's a first teaser trailer:

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - Announcement Teaser.

Sunbreak is currently scheduled to arrive on Switch and PC next "summer". Capcom previously announced it expects the base game to launch on PC early in 2022.