Monster Hunter Rise getting "massive" Sunbreak expansion next year

Adds new monsters, locations, rank, and more.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 24 September 2021

Capcom's superb Monster Hunter Rise is getting a "massive" paid expansion, titled Sunbreak, on Switch and PC next year.

Specifics are near-non-existent at present, but, in its brief announcement post, Capcom teased a "massive amount" of content in this "new, ominous chapter" of Monster Hunter Rise, including new stories, locations, and monsters.

Players can also expect new hunting actions and a new quest rank - very much in the same vein as Monster Hunter World's Iceborne expansion, although probably not quite as frosty going by its name - with Capcom promising more details at a later date. Here's a first teaser trailer:

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - Announcement Teaser.

Sunbreak is currently scheduled to arrive on Switch and PC next "summer". Capcom previously announced it expects the base game to launch on PC early in 2022.

Monster Hunter Rise

