Disco Elysium: The Final Cut hits Nintendo Switch 12th October

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut launches on Nintendo Switch on 12th October.

That's the eShop version, priced £34.99. A physical version is due out on Switch early 2022.

Disco Elysium is the compelling role-playing game from ZA/UM that first launched in 2019. You play a washed up detective who solves a murder while dealing with stuff. It's a fantastic game I enjoyed very much. You should play it!

The Switch version has a redesigned user interface experience for portable gaming, font scaling options, improved legibility across the board and all quality-of-life enhancements from previous iterations.