Cult-classic SNES game ActRaiser has been remastered and is out today

On Switch, PS4, PC, and mobile.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 24 September 2021

If it's leftfield announcements you're after, how about this one? Cult-classic Super Nintendo game Actraiser is getting the remaster treatment, and you won't have long to wait to play it - it's out now on Switch, PlayStation 4, PC, iOS, and Android.

ActRaiser initially released for Super Nintendo back in 1990, drawing praise for its unusual combination of side-scrolling, sword-swinging action-platforming and god-game-like top-down urban planning as players, in the role of the Lord of Light, attempted to save mankind from the evil Lord of Dark. Oh, and it had some cracking music too.

All of that returns in the newly announced ActRaiser Renaissance, which features "remastered" 2D new visuals, new stories, expanded action and realm management gameplay, new action stages, a new realm and boss, plus new music - including 15 new tracks and re-arranged original music by Actraiser composer Yuzo Koshiro. There's also auto-save and difficulty options.

Actraiser Renaissance - Launch Trailer.

If your nostalgia glands are suitably tickled, ActRaiser Renaissance is available now.

